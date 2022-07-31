Tales of The Walking Dead will feature episode set 30+ years into the apocalypse

Jillian Bell stars as Gina in one of the Season 1 episodes of Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Tales of The Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC on August 14. Already, viewers are anticipating an anthology series that will be spread across several stories.

Included in the mix is a familiar story that focuses on Alpha (Samantha Morton) before she became the terrifying leader of the Whisperers. However, the remaining episodes look set to focus on entirely new characters not yet seen within The Walking Dead universe.

Previously, a long list of actors has been shared detailing these new characters. Along with this, some promotional images and a recent trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con also gave a further look into what to expect with the new TV show.

In addition to this, the six episodes scheduled for Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead will also occur in different locations across the US, giving viewers a closer look at how the rest of the country has coped with the zombie apocalypse.

Now, it has been revealed that at least one episode will also be set some 30-plus years into the advent of the apocalypse.

Tales of The Walking Dead gives a sneak peek into the future

In a recent interview with Collider, Tales of The Walking Dead showrunner Channing Powell revealed that at least one episode of the new series would be set in the future.

Thanks to the trailer, it appears that some episodes will show various characters at the start of the apocalypse. When asked about whether or not this will continue in all of the episodes, Powell revealed that was not the case.

Along with the start of the outbreak being explored further, other episodes will be filmed across different timeframes within the apocalypse, including “35 years into the future.”

Olivia Munn as Evie and Terry Crews as Jow, as seen in Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

How many years have passed in The Walking Dead so far?

Currently, in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, characters are already far advanced into the outbreak. Civilatizion has fallen, and over the course of many years, groups have tried to rise above to create new colonies and communities.

So, how far exactly are we into the apocalypse already?

As pointed out by Screen Rant, when the Season 10 episode focusing on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was released, it finally gave fans a more definitive answer as to how long the zombie apocalypse has been running in the original series.

The episode introduced Negan being beaten up 12 years prior to the events unfolding in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Then, the episode went a further six weeks to show Negan’s wife, Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan), undergoing cancer treatments at the start of the outbreak.

This means that The Walking Dead is roughly 13 years into the zombie apocalypse, meaning that 30-plus years into the outbreak is a significant time period, and it will be very interesting to see how the world looks by then.

Tales of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 9/8c on AMC.