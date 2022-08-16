Tales of The Walking Dead: Terry Crews was excited to join the cast and would love to return

Terry Crews stars as Joe in Episode 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Sunday night saw the debut of AMC’s latest spinoff series set within The Walking Dead Universe.

Tales of The Walking Dead is an anthology show that will introduce new characters week to week and give viewers a different perspective on the zombie outbreak from the original series.

The first episode saw Joe (Terry Crews), a doomsday prepper who should have been totally prepared for the end of the world. But after the loss of his canine companion, Joe realizes that he needs companionship.

Enter Evie (Olivia Munn), a vegetarian hippy who is also searching for someone.

The pair are at loggerheads to start with but by the end of the episode, they become firm friends.

Now, Terry Crews opens up about what it was like to join The Walking Dead universe.