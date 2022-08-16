Tales of The Walking Dead preview: Have you ever had really bad deja vu?

Parker Posey stars as Blair in Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Episode 2 of AMC’s Tales of The Walking Dead will take quite the diversion from what is normally expected in The Walking Dead universe.

In this episode, a bad day at work gets decidedly worse when the zombie apocalypse starts unfolding.

Two characters, one a boss, and the other her downtrodden employee, are intertwined in the end of the world as they know it and have to band together in order to survive.

Talk about the worst day at work ever.

This episode from the new anthology series will take viewers on quite the ride as the pair try to work together — or not — in order to survive.

So, let’s take a look at Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead.

Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead synopsis

In Episode 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead, we were introduced to Joe (Terry Crews) and Evie (Olivia Munn). The next installment will follow the same format of pairing two entirely opposite characters together just to see what happens.

Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead is titled “Blair/Gina” and, according to its IMDb page, the synopsis for Episode 2 is below.

“In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city.”

Having already watched Episode 2, it’s really hard to say much without giving away the twist of the episode. However, get ready for something you have never seen before in The Walking Dead universe.

Also, it’s definitely not canon, so for those who like their Walking Dead universe predictable, this might not be the episode for you.

Needless to say, Blair (Parker Posey) and Gina (Jillian Bell) are set for a rough ride as they sort out both their relationship and the zombie apocalypse.

Jillian Bell as Gina and Parker Posey as Blair, as seen in Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

New trailer for Tales of The Walking Dead is released

A trailer has also been released for Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead that gives viewers a closer look at the dynamics going on between Blair and Gina.

“People need to chill,” Blair tells her employees after they start talking about the outbreak. “Everybody’s fine.”

Except, in the very next scene it is apparent that things are not fine as a car bursts into flames after hitting an oil tanker.

Also, Gina has gotten hold of a gun and now Blair has to deal with her terrified employee.

“People are going crazy,” a man tells Blair.

“Have you ever had really bad deja vu?” Blair then comments right before everything really does seem to go haywire.

Tales of The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC at 9/8c.