Tales of The Walking Dead preview: Episode 6 sees a couple ‘tormented by a haunted house’

Daniella Pineda stars as Idalia in Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead will be the final installment for Season 1, and it looks like the TV show will conclude with a ghost story.

Already, viewers have been introduced to a prepper and hippy duo, as well as a naturist who felt the undead should be looked after and nurtured in nature.

In addition to this, a Groundhog Day episode saw one duo having to relive the same day over and over again in order to get things right.

Tales of The Walking Dead also took a trip down memory lane while exploring more of Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) backstory.

Finally, the penultimate episode of Season 1 saw Davon (Jessie T. Usher) having to unravel a murder mystery in a creepy town.

So, let’s take a look at what the Season 1 finale has in store for viewers.

Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead is La Doña, which translates to “the lady” in Spanish. The synopsis is below.

“A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship.” Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Already, this episode looks set to scare as Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) try to deal with what could be a legitimately haunted house.

This is further detailed in the new trailer for Episode 6.

Julie Carmen as La Doña in Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

New trailer for Tales of The Walking Dead is released

The clip opens with Idalia and Eric finding a house to take shelter in. Unfortunately, it seems someone already lives there.

“We just need somewhere to stay, please,” Idalia pleads.

“You cannot stay here,” says La Doña (Julie Carmen).

La Doña is dressed in a pristine white dress which is not your normal attire during the zombie apocalypse, so it is possible that what the couple is seeing here is a ghost.

Later, when the pair are eating with La Doña, Eric tries to convince the woman that it is too dangerous for them to go outside.

“It’s freezing out there. We will die,” he says.

Things get decidedly creepy after that.

Idalia is seen kneeling in front of an altar displaying a young woman. Then she speaks of “hearing whispers” and seeing things.

The clip ends with Adalia declaring that “this place is ours now.”

As for what really happens remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out the real story behind La Doña.

Tales of The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC at 9/8c.