Tales of The Walking Dead preview: Episode 5 sees Davon accused of murder

Jessie T. Usher stars as Davon in Episode 5 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead is about to head into its penultimate episode.

Already, plenty of new characters have been introduced and this week’s episode is no exception.

Last week’s installment of Tales of The Walking Dead saw a naturalist creating a documentary about the undead, which he referred to as homo Mortis.

Most episodes in this new anthology series so far have featured dual titles and introduced two characters that played off each other in order to tell the story.

The exception to this was Episode 3, which was titled Dee and looked more closely at a character already known in The Walking Dead universe but one that we all knew as Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers.

Now, in Episode 5, it looks like only one character will get the limelight again.

Episode 4 of Tales of The Walking Dead synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 5 is Davon. You can view the synopsis below.

"In a noir-ish fractured-memory thriller, a young stranger suddenly wakes up in a dangerous foreign town with no memory of how he got there; he must piece together fragments of his broken mind to uncover why the townspeople accuse him of murder."

Already, the synopsis gives viewers the notion that Tales of The Walking Dead is going to get super creepy as a mystery unfolds.

This is expanded upon further in the latest trailer.

New trailer for Tales of The Walking Dead is released

The trailer opens with Davon (Jessie T. Usher) waking up. He is handcuffed to a walker and clearly has no idea what is going on.

While no location is given for this episode, it looks like an entire town is in on the witchhunt as they all accuse him of murder.

Davon tries to work out what he has done, dragging the undead zombie along with him as he has no way of releasing it.

The entire episode appears to occur at nighttime and Davon even winds up being tied to what appears to be a gravestone and then locked in a car as a fire rages behind it.

“This place is not for or for anyone,” a woman tells him as he tries to piece everything together.

It’s really hard to work out what Davon has done or who he might have killed and, most likely, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Tales of The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC at 9/8c.