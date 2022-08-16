Tales of The Walking Dead: Olivia Munn shares BTS footage, revealing she filmed just after giving birth

Olivia Munn stars as Evie in Episode 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

The debut episode of AMC’s Tales of The Walking Dead revealed Joe (Terry Crews) and Evie (Olivia Munn) as two entirely different characters forced together more than a year after the zombie apocalypse unfolded.

Joe is a doomsday prepper who has lost his dog and is now in search of companionship. He is rigid in his approach to everything and will not be swayed — until he meets Evie.

Evie is a free spirit. Having lived on an organic farm for the past year, she is also in search of someone — her ex-husband.

The pair team up after Evie traps Joe and forces him to let her tag along, taking over and informing him they will be on the hunt for her ex before he can find his online friend who is also a prepper.

An unlikely friendship ensues — but not before they have to kill some zombies.

Recently, Olivia Munn opened up about what it was like to film the energetic scenes after just having given birth to her son, Malcolm.

OIivia Munn, the new mom to her son Malcolm

Having just recently given birth, Olivia Munn was not yet ready to head back into the world of acting.

Malcolm, who is now eight months old, was only a newborn when AMC was filming its anthology series.

Had it been a recurring role in The Walking Dead universe, it might have been a role Munn passed up on. However, with only one episode to film, the celebrity embraced the chance to feature in the new series, according to her latest Instagram post.

“I just had my baby and wasn’t ready to go back to filming,” Munn wrote in the caption of the behind-the-scenes video featuring her attacking the undead.

Munn couldn’t give up the opportunity to film The Walking Dead

Considering how big The Walking Dead universe is, when the franchise’s chief content officer Scott Gimple contacted her, Munn couldn’t resist the offer.

“Scott Gimple asked if I wanted to come kill some Walkers…. I was sore for a week but it was worth it,” Munn revealed.

The clip shows Munn swinging her leg in the air to kick a walker before attacking others that are approaching her, demonstrating just how physical she had to be in certain scenes of her Tales of The Walking Dead episode.

It was also a great opportunity to express how much the cast and crew helped her through a difficult time after delivering her son.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH to the entire cast and crew for making this such a nice experience for me,” Munn wrote in the caption.

“I had really bad postpartum anxiety and being just 4 months postpartum I doubted myself a lot, but the producers, crew, my capoeira teacher, and stunt trainers were beyond wonderful.”

Tales of The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC at 9/8c.