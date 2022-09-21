Tales of The Walking Dead: Has it been renewed for Season 2?

Daniella Pineda stars as Idalia in Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead has just concluded with six episodes that took a varied view of the zombie apocalypse.

The latest installment set within The Walking Dead universe was an anthology series that took a look at six different stories.

From the familiar, where fans learned more about Alpha (Samantha Morton) before she joined the Whisperers, right through to the bizarre, when a couple of work colleagues get stuck in a zombie apocalypse version of Groundhog Day.

And in between were plenty of other new characters that explored the outbreak. Some were prepared, others were not.

Some stories even bordered on ghost tales and whodunnits.

Now that the season is complete, viewers wonder if AMC will renew the TV show for another season.

Has Tales of The Walking Dead been renewed?

There has been no official word from AMC regarding the status of Tales of The Walking Dead.

Currently, the network is gearing up for the final eight episodes of the original series, The Walking Dead, so they may be a little too preoccupied to crunch the numbers and confirm or veto Season 2.

According to TV Series Finale, episodes of Tales of The Walking Dead have averaged between 378,000 and 572,000 viewers per episode.

By comparison, the last season of Fear the Walking Dead brought in between 598,000 and 1,087,000 viewers per Season 7 episode. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead saw 1.5 million and 2.2 million viewers per episode for Season 11.

So, judging by these figures, Tales of The Walking Dead is not doing as well as the other two shows, but there is still some demand for it.

Loan Chabanol as Nora and Embeth Davidtz as Amanda, as seen in Episode 5 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

AMC plans ahead for Season 2

While AMC is not releasing any official word on Season 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead, there have certainly been discussions about it.

As pointed out by Fansided, the showrunner, Channing Powell, has spoken out in various interviews about there being up to 25 episodes in development for this new series.

In fact, one of these episodes is even planned to be a musical spectacular.

“We did come up with a musical episode, that just for production reasons was going to be a little bit too difficult to film,” Powell told Entertainment Weekly in August of this year.

However, until AMC comes forward with an official answer about Season 2, fans will have to hang tight and hope we get to see another season of this new show.

Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead can be viewed on AMC and AMC+.