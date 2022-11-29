Tales of The Walking Dead boss teases the return of more old Walking Dead characters

Samantha Morton stars as Dee in Episode 3 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead saw the introduction of a variety of new characters not yet seen in The Walking Dead universe.

It was always billed this way in the spinoff anthology series, but AMC did make one final swing back to visit a familiar face.

In Episode 3, Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) story was explored further from her time before she joined the Whisperers and was known simply as Dee.

Along with the return of Alpha, her daughter, Lydia (portrayed by Scarlett Blum in Episode 3), was also included.

During the course of the episode, their stories were shaped further and it was revealed that Lydia’s mother was always somewhat of an oddball.

Out of the six episodes, this was the only time a familiar face was shown, but this might be set to change if the TV show gets renewed for a second season.

Jillian Bell as Gina and Parker Posey as Blair, as seen in Episode 2 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Season 2 of Tales of the Walking Dead could feature more familiar faces

According to Scott M. Gimple, who helped create Tales of The Walking Dead and is the chief content officer for The Walking Dead universe, there is a plan to introduce more backstories for some of the much-loved characters previously seen in the original show.

“I will say that for Tales of The Walking Dead, my plan was to have a lot more of the old characters on there,” Gimple revealed on the AMC blog.

“I hope we get to do that eventually and I really, really do want to get into these other characters and other mythologies and other situations, so I’m hoping these are the first.”

In addition to this, it has also been previously discussed that Season 2 could also contain a musical episode.

But with three new spinoffs set to drop next year, it seems like it might be a hard ask to squeeze in another season of Tale of The Walking Dead as well.

Plus, fans aren’t even sure that it has been renewed by AMC yet.

Terry Crews stars as Joe in Episode 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Has Tales of The Walking Dead been renewed?

Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead met with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Many were excited to take a sideways look into The Walking Dead universe while others found the episodes lackluster.

Since the six episodes dropped, AMC has remained tight-lipped regarding the fate of this spinoff show.

Numbers were the lowest out of all the TV shows set in the same universe that were airing at the time, so that did not bode well for the new series.

However, with Gimple still bringing up the series even now, perhaps AMC is planning to continue with this series for at least one more season.

Unfortunately, it is likely that viewers will have to wait for an official statement from AMC in regard to this TV show.

Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead can be viewed on AMC and AMC+.