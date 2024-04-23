T.J. Holmes blasted by podcast critics for ‘controlling’ behavior with Amy Robach

Some critics believe T.J. Holmes is too “controlling” in his relationship with Amy Robach.

The former Good Morning America and GMA3 hosts have been dating for over a year following their drama surrounding alleged extramarital affairs.

As headlines and gossip continued swirling during that situation, ABC took them off the air, ultimately releasing them from the network.

They’ve been opening up about their story, including insights into their relationship, on their Amy & T.J. Podcast since December 2023.

In a recent episode, they spoke about living together and the difficulties of being apart at certain times.

More than a few listeners picked up details from their remarks and reacted to what they felt was T.J. going too far with his behavior.

T.J. said he doesn’t like it when Amy travels without him

The latest podcast episode from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes started with them discussing Amy’s return from her four-day trip to visit her daughter in Germany.

T.J. admitted he was “surprised” when Amy took the trip and said he previously expressed how he feels when Amy travels during another podcast episode.

“I’m not comfortable with it. I don’t like it,” T.J. admitted about Amy being away from him for an extended time.

Amy said that many men may feel similar to T.J. when their partner is away because “maybe there’s an ego to it.”

“Ego is involved in so many relationships. It affects our decisions…We don’t want to admit any vulnerability,” Amy said.

“When you travel, we have a difficult time in our relationship,” T.J. said, adding, “There’s a distance. It’s odd. It takes us out of a rhythm we have together.”

“It’s not good,” T.J. said of them being apart.

T.J. said Amy ‘ghosted’ him for almost an entire day

During their podcast discussion, Amy admitted she’s always been a “big traveler” and likes to spend her money on “experiences.”

She recalled how when they were previously just friends and co-workers, she’d return after being away for a few days, and there would be an “awkwardness” between them.

“I think more than most people, we just are always together,” Amy said before revealing they were about to take a vacation together.

“You ghosted me on Sunday. Completely ghosted me,” T.J. said as Amy laughed, and she apologized.

She said they’d been “racing from one thing to another,” and then T.J. ended up “reaching out” to Amy’s two girlfriends to ensure everything was alright.

Critics called out T.J. for ‘controlling’ behavior

While many commenters root for Amy and T.J.’s relationship, some call out things they believe are happening. More than a few comments were about how it seemed T.J. was doing too much to check on his girlfriend.

“I want to root for you guys but you both seem really codependent,” one commenter said.

Another brought up Amy’s visit to see her daughter in Germany and how it was their “Mother daughter bonding times.”

“I think that’s a bit controlling to go calling her girlfriends after a few hours, even six. Let her enjoy her time with her daughter,” they wrote, adding, “give her some space.”

“He seems a bit controlling. I mean 6 hours of no contact ?! That’s not a lot,” another commenter said.

Pic credit: @amyandtjpodcast/Instagram

“He likes to be in control and she likes to be controlled,” another commenter mentioned.

During the recent podcast, the couple also mentioned the possibility of living together and discussed marriage.

“We’re still deciding about what that level of commitment is … whether it’s legal or not … but mentally, emotionally, we’ve absolutely agreed to commit to one another,” Amy said, adding, “We haven’t figured [out] the marriage thing out yet.”

T.J. added, “We haven’t decided whether or not we are going to officially get married.”

They’ve each been through two marriages and divorces. Amy was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008 and then to Andrew Shue from 2010 to 2023. T.J. was married to Amy Ferson from 2004 to 2007 and Marilee Fiebig from 2010 to 2023.