Supernatural makes Legends of Tomorrow cameo, but not the way you think

The CW’s Supernatural is set to make a crossover appearance in Legends of Tomorrow, but it doesn’t mean that the Winchesters have joined the Arrowverse just yet.

The Legends of Tomorrow episode entitled Zari, Not Zari is set to air on Tuesday, March 24, and features Supernatural’s famed Impala “Baby” and a short soundtrack reference to the series.

It seems that Supernatural only exists in the Arrowverse the same way it exists in the real world: as a television series.

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow tips their hat to fellow CW series Supernatural

The CW released promo photos of Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and Sara (Caity Lotz) standing around the Impala in the woods surrounding Vancouver.

Sara is also seen holding a sign that says “filming in progress” along with the Supernatural logo. It seems the crew of the Waverider happened across a location shoot for the series.

Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Phil Klemmer said that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles would not make an appearance, as they have their own show they need to shoot.

“From the beginning, we knew that we wanted to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, because directly following the crossover that was all we could afford… I’m kidding, sorta, not really. Anyway, we wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural.”

This is the kind of reference that would only be possible on such meta-heavy shows like Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural. Put it on almost any other CW show, and it would immediately be out of place.

Both Legends and Supernatural have been known to reference themselves as well as fandom in-jokes. It seems that Legends are constantly making blatant reference to The CW’s crossover events as exactly what they are.

Are the Legends fans of Supernatural? What to expect from the crossover reference.

And let’s face it, Arrowverse fans love a good crossover, even when it’s something as simple as the Winchesters’ iconic Impala set back in the woods of British Columbia.

The fact that Supernatural exists as a show in another fictional universe is somewhat satisfying, along with the fact that many of our favorite characters could be a fan of the series.

I wonder if Constantine has seen Supernatural and what he might think of it.

Would he find it accurate or poorly researched? Would he be a fan, or does he get enough of this supernatural crap in his everyday life? What, if anything, do the Legends have to say about Supernatural as a show?

This is the best thing since Lucifer’s Tom Ellis made a cameo during Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The Legends of Tomorrow episode Zari, Not Zari airs Tuesday, March 24 at 9/8 C on The CW.