Sunny Hostin’s fans are calling out this segment of The View as annoying and too expensive

Fans of The View tune in to see the ladies, led by Whoopi Goldberg, discuss the hot topics of the day, each giving their own take on situations.

The show occasionally has musical guests or cooking segments like Joy Behar and her lasagna. These are nice breaks between the heavy politics that are the mainstay.

One segment has fans tuning out as soon as it comes on, which is unfortunate for the popular talk show.

Recently, on Reddit, fans took the show to task over a segment that not many people like.

The View Your Deal segment is taking some heat on social media for a couple of reasons that fans agree on, and it’s not a good look for The View.

The segment includes ladies like Sara Haines or Sunny Hostin hawking discounted wares to the viewers, but some are annoyed with that portion of the show.

Viewers call the View Your Deal annoying

In a typical View Your Deal segment, one of the ladies, Sara Haines, is turned into a shopping host rather than a talk show host, trying to sell viewers items.

They even bring up Oprah Winfrey and other big names to vouch for the items they try to sell.

A fan asked on Reddit if “people actually like” these segments, saying, “I cannot stand” the View Your Deal portion of the show.

One fan emphatically said, “Not at all. I turn to another channel.” If fans stop watching, it isn’t good for business. The View could be canceled over low ratings.

Another fan said, “I’d prefer they make that ad revenue with a handful of big seasonal shows for VYD instead of being annoyed each week by it.”

Fans are upset over the cost of the items the ladies are trying to sell

The ladies on The View are all well off, and some are millionaires like Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi is worth an estimated 60 million dollars, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

The View Your Deal website has the items for sale each week, and they are at different price points, but fans think they are too expensive.

Besides being annoying during the frequent shopping segments, fans also criticize the ladies’ sincerity and the items’ cost.

One fan said, “If I had a dollar for every time Sunny claimed to own the product they are promoting…I’d be a millionaire.”

Another added, “And the items are always so pricey too! Sure, Sara or Sunny can afford them…the average viewer cannot.”

Let’s hope The View producers listen to their fans and choose another way to earn revenue for the show.

