Sunny Hostin tells Ana Navarro she should date her son under this one condition

Ana Navarro returned from her holiday in Panama, full of sun and stories.

In a video she shared, viewers got to see a large scar she got on her knee.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ana explained that the scar is a result of roots on her property, and tequila may or may not have been involved.

Ana also spoke to the American Embassy in Panama staff over Thanksgiving because of her friendship with the Ambassador, Mari Carmen Aponte.

After her work was done, she described how much she loved the sea doos, a personal watercraft. She loved them so much that she wanted several for her bathtub.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She mentioned buying one in every color and mimicked her movement while riding on one. That is when Sunny Hostin stopped her mid-sentence.

Sunny Hostin cut Ana off excitedly to share this tidbit

Sunny told Ana, “If you were younger, you should really date my son.” Sunny has two children, Gabriel, 21, and Paloma, 17.

Gabriel, Sunny’s oldest child, is a sophomore at Harvard University, and Paloma has been a source of contention on The View because Sunny leaves her phone out and the ringer on for her calls.

Ana paused momentarily after being cut off during her story about the sea-doos and hearing Sunny tell her she should date her much younger son.

Ana’s comeback was swift, “Sweetheart, your son might want an older woman. It might kill you!”

The audience, and thankfully, Sunny laughed. But Ana warned everyone, “If I live to see Gabriel with a cougar…”

Then, Whoopi threw the segment to a commercial break.

Sunny shared a fun moment with Sarah Paulson over a dog

Recently, Sarah Paulson was on The View, and Sunny took the time to tell Sarah that she thinks of them as best friends, at least in her head, because of their shared love for animals and rescue groups.

She then shared something they had in common. Sunny recounted how she was scrolling rescue groups on social media and saw a dog that had been hit by a car.

She called and asked if she could pay for the surgery but discovered that Sarah had already done so.

But she was told she could adopt the dog, and she did. Sunny’s mother, who named the dog Coco Chanel, brought the dog out to show Sarah.

Sarah was overcome once she heard Sunny’s mom loved the little guy and took him everywhere. Sunny could not thank Sarah enough for donating to save Coco Chanel.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.