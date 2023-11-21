Sunny Hostin reveals a bit too much about her daughter then begs to move on

Sunny Hostin herself could be a hot topic on The View. Recently, she caused a stir by revealing her age on the show.

As if she were ashamed of her decades, during a segment on Carol Alt and beauty as you age, Sunny admitted to being 55.

Despite being old enough to have a college-age son, Gabriel Hostin, and a teenage daughter, Paloma, Sunny does not look like she is in her 50s.

She also caused a moment when Arnold Schwarzenneger was on the show. She frequently has her phone out on the table, which would typically be a no-no.

But she has admitted that her ringer needs to be on during the show in case her daughter needs her.

Sunny has admitted that Paloma has a rare eye condition, Brown Syndrome, and she keeps her phone on for that reason.

Sunny admits a little too much about her daughter to Ed Helms

Ed Helms came to The View recently to discuss his new movie, Family Switch. It is a body-swapping movie, where The Office alum switches bodies with his teenage son.

This leads to the rest of the family, including Jennifer Garner, switching bodies. Ed Helms called it one of the most challenging movies he has done, likening it to the Shakespearian Macbeth.

It reminded him of his youth when he said, “I was pretty insecure.”

Sunny said, speaking of those teen years, “And your parents don’t know anything.”

Sunny said, “You know, I saw my 17-year-old daughter in the movie.” She continued, “I love the movie because it was my life, the messy bedroom and all — she’s gonna hate I just said that, so let me move on.”

Sunny tried to play off her faux pax by looking sheepishly at Whoopi and saying, “Am I right?” Whoopi smiled and nodded because she knew Sunny was right; Paloma would almost certainly hate that slip.

The clip can be seen on The View’s YouTube channel.

Sunny spoke to Brian Teta about ambition

Recently, Sunny was a guest on the podcast hosted by The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta. On The View: Behind the Table, Brian asked her how she feels about ambition and her perception of it.

She told him that, “It’s not a dirty word! It’s another word for dreams.” She spoke about being afraid to step toward her dreams and how she did not come from means.

She cited that encouragement from her friends helped her gain the confidence to go from being a Federal Prosecutor to her career on The View. She ended that portion of the podcast by saying to take the fuel and “turn it into fuel.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.