Sunny Hostin admits to stalking Joy Behar on The View

Sunny Hostin admitted something scandalous on The View’s podcast with Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer.

Sunny sat with Brian after a recent episode of The View and taped the podcast The View: Behind the Table, in which she admitted something to him.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Sunny has been having spats with other ladies on the panel during this political season.

The ladies have been having trouble letting each other speak during the charged hot topic segments, but Sunny’s new admission has nothing to do with politics.

In this latest altercation, Sunny admits to stalking one of the ladies after they finished filming an episode of the popular show.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sunny has often been friendly with Joy Behar both on the show and after, taking her shopping to some exclusive tag sales in New York City, but this time, things got weird between the ladies.

Sunny admits to stalking Joy over a jacket

Sunny sat with Brian on the podcast and immediately shared that she stalked Joy Behar for a piece of her clothing, much like a fan.

The piece in question was Joy’s sequined jacket, a Glass Rose Chenille Blazer by Cinq a Sept that she has worn several times, as reported by WornonTV.net.

Brian asked, “That is the jacket Joy was wearing on the show if I’m not mistaken?”

Sunny quickly admitted, “Yes, it was,” and then shared that she’s “been coveting it” before saying, “I know it’s sinful.”

A shocked Brian said, “Did you steal Joy’s jacket?”

“No. I stalked her back to her dressing room,” Sunny said before explaining that Joy’s repeatedly worn it and complained about it.

Sunny has been loving it from afar and shared that it is also in her sorority colors, which is a plus. Sunny’s sorority is Alpha Kappa Alpha, and since it matches, she can wear it to several activities.

Sunny said that Joy agreed, “Fine, take it!” and then lobbed a snide blow about Joy’s size. Sunny reminded Brian that wearing oversized clothing is a “trend,” implying that she is smaller than Joy.

Zoe Saldana stopped by to share about her show, Lioness

Zoe Saldana was on The View recently to share about Season 2 of her popular show Lioness.

Zoe Saldaña tells us about season two of her hit thriller series 'Lioness,' why she thinks women make for better spies and her friendship with co-star Nicole Kidman! pic.twitter.com/2zxemvuJRS — The View (@TheView) October 29, 2024

Zoe went into detail about her friendship with Nicole Kidman and how she is a champion for women everywhere. The show Special Ops: Lioness features three women in a unique CIA program who go undercover to save the world.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.