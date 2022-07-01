Stranger Things: Who dies in Volume 2?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 had many major character deaths. Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

Stranger Things creators told fans to be ready for several people to die, and unfortunately, they weren’t lying when they said we could expect character deaths.

Fortunately, many of the characters made it to the end of the season, but there were still some great faces lost along the way.

Along with several Soviet prison guards, workers, and prisoners, a lot of Dr. Brenner’s soldiers, several lab doctors, and about 22 people in the general population of Hawkins, there were some major deaths that fans will have to take some time to mourn.

Major deaths in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

The first major death we see is the death of Dr. Brenner. This death is a mixed bag of feelings because he did try to help Eleven but also caused her a lot of harm over the years, not to mention the emotional and mental damage of making her feel like she was the villain when it was really One all along.

In his final moments, he rescued Eleven from the bunker and carried her out before suffering a few gunshot wounds. He did manage to get the shock collar off of Eleven and says goodbye to El before she leaves him to die.

As previously reported, one unfortunate death was new fan favorite Eddie Munson. The teenage rocker sacrificed himself to save his friends and had a heartwarming and tearful scene with his best friend Dustin as Eddie died in his arms.

Eddie’s death is one of the top contenders for one that hurts the worst, especially compared to the next major death: Jason.

Jason met his demise when he and his teammates decided to try to come after the Hawkins crew at the Creel House. He does manage to take out Erica before finding Lucas and Max in the attic while Max is waiting for Vecna in a trance.

Lucas and Jason fight, but when Vecna takes hold of Max, a new gate opens in the Creel House and successfully tears Jason in half.

One lingering question is whether or not Max survives this battle with Vecna. Though Eleven enters her mind to save her, she still suffers both arms and both legs being broken, and she can’t see anything at all. Plus, Lucas was unable to help as her tape player was ruined, and she couldn’t hear her song.

Viewers watch as Max dies in Lucas’s arms, and she remains dead for more than a minute until she comes back.

At present, she is alive but unresponsive in a coma.

What happened to Vecna?

The Hawkins kids believe for a moment that they did defeat Vecna, but their hopes are quickly squashed.

The Upside Down is still coming into Hawkins, and when Will Byers returns, he says he can sense Vecna’s presence there.

Vecna may be severely weakened, but he isn’t dead yet, leaving room for an epic battle and a lot of tragedy when Stranger Things’ final season, Season 5, releases in the future.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.