Stranger Things: Vecna spotted making out with his girlfriend on the beach

Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower enjoyed some time at the beach and shared a kiss with his girlfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Vecna himself may not have a girlfriend with him in the Upside Down, but his actor Jamie Campbell Bower certainly has one, and they just spent some time in Malibu.

Jamie was spotted with his girlfriend Jess Moloney as they enjoyed some time in the water and lounging on the beach.

The two were rather affectionate with each other as they were seen kissing, and at one point, Jess even rested her head on her boyfriend’s chest.

Jamie Campbell Bower kisses girlfriend on the beach

While taking a break from surfing and enjoying time in the ocean, Jamie and Jess shared a quick kiss right on the beach for all to see.

The two seemed rather happy together as they shared many laughs and smiles during their outing.

They were both spotted wearing wetsuits and carrying surfboards as they enjoyed their time in California.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Historically, Jamie has kept his relationships rather low profile and private, not showing as much public affection in front of the paparazzi.

This gives Stranger Things fans a look inside Jamie’s private life offscreen, as naturally, Vecna and Jamie share many differences. However, as we’ve seen in previous works of his, Jamie plays the role of a villain well, such as his role in The Twilight Saga and the Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts franchises.

Who is Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower?

Jamie Campbell Bower is an English actor, singer, and model with an extensive history in acting and film.

He is most commonly known for his roles as Anthony in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Caius in The Twilight Saga, Jace in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and has portrayed Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 as well as in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

For Stranger Things, Jamie sometimes takes on a less-than-human appearance for his role as Vecna, though he is seen as an average person in his role as Henry Creel and One.

Jamie has historically dated model Matilda Lowther, actress Lily Collins, and Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright. Most recently, he dated tattoo artist Ruby Quilter before things ended.

Jamie has been seeing creative agent Jess Moloney for about a year and a half.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 premieres Friday, July 1 on Netflix.