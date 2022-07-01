Stranger Things: Fan favorite dies heroic death

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 took away one fan favorite. Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 just dropped weeks after the first part of the season, and the producers weren’t lying when they said we could expect big things and should worry about everyone.

It was revealed that several characters would die before the end of this season as our favorite teenagers (and adults) battled their way through the Upside Down and a Russian prison.

This season introduced fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) into the mix, who quickly befriended Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).

In a heroic attempt to save Dustin and the others in the Upside Down, Eddie sacrificed himself and didn’t live to tell the tale.

Eddie Munson sacrifices himself to save Dustin and the crew

As part of the Hawkins crew’s plan to take down Vecna, Eddie and Dustin teamed up to help Steve, Nancy, and Robin by distracting some of the Upside Down’s creatures— the Demobats.

Eddie gets his rockstar moment as he shreds Metallica’s Master of Puppets on his guitar, and Steven, Nancy, and Robin are able to enter the Upside Down inside of the Creel house.

Dustin and Eddie make it back to Eddie’s trailer in the Upside Down but are followed by Demobats through a vent in the roof. They are unable to block the Demobats from entering, so Dustin heads back to the right side.

However, Eddie doesn’t make it back. He starts to follow Dustin before he decides to sacrifice himself for the crew and all of Hawkins.

Dustin climbs back through and suffices a leg injury before seeing Eddie being swarmed by Demobats. Eventually, when it’s believed Vecna is killed, the Demobats die, but it’s too late to save Eddie.

Dustin tells his friend, “You’re gonna be fine,” as he cradles him.

Eddie says, “I didn’t run away this time, right?” Dustin confirms that his friend didn’t run away as he cries for his friend.

In the heartbreaking moment, Eddie says to Dustin, “‘Cause I’m actually gonna graduate. I think it’s my year, Henderson. I think it’s finally my year. I love you, man.”

Dustin tells Eddie he loves him too right before Eddie dies in his arms.

Dustin remembers Eddie Munson as a hero

Though Vecna is seemingly defeated, Hawkins was still almost destroyed by his four gates meeting in the middle of town. The news and locals are calling it an earthquake as the townspeople establish help for each other.

Dustin comes across Eddie’s uncle posting fliers looking for Eddie, who is presumed dead from the earthquake. Still, people believe he is the murderer.

Dustin bravely approaches Eddie’s uncle and tells him, “I was with him. I was with him when the earthquake hit,” before handing his uncle Eddie’s guitar pick necklace.

Dustin adds, “I wish everyone had gotten to know him,” Dustin continues. “Really know him. Because they would have loved him. They would have loved him. Even in the end, he never stopped being Eddie. Despite everything. I never even saw him get mad. He could’ve run. He could’ve saved himself. But he fought. He fought and died to protect this town. This town that… hated him. He isn’t just innocent… Mr. Munson, he’s a hero.”

We agree, Dustin. Eddie was a true hero.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.