Steve Harvey warns ‘stupid’ Family Feud contestant: ‘Stop now’

Steve Harvey and a Family Feud contestant found themselves in the same boat.

During a recent episode of the weeknight game show, Steve had some fun with a player named Tommy.

Steve read his survey question aloud as he approached Tommy at his family’s podium.

“Name an American city where they know how to party,” Steve read from his cards.

Tommy quickly responded, “Steve, you know it’s always hot on South Beach in Miami!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tommy’s teammates began to applaud his answer, and Steve joined in the fun, dancing and smiling from ear to ear.

Steve raised the roof, pretending to be partying in South Beach, before he turned to Tommy and asked, “You had a good time down there, Tommy?”

“Oh yeah, Steve!” Tommy confirmed as the duo shared a high-five.

Steve tells a Family Feud contestant to ‘stop’

As Steve and Tommy continued dancing during the episode, Steve interrupted their impromptu dance party.

“You’re getting married, and I’m already married,” Steve told Tommy, still grinning wide. “We should not be jumping up and down like this.”

“Me and you [are] stupid,” Steve jokingly admitted. “Let’s stop now.”

But Steve wasn’t finished just yet. He wanted to get in one last hurrah before Tommy’s turn was over.

“South Beach Miami, baby!” Steve screamed at the survey board, hopeful Tommy’s answer would be in the top six. “Miami, baby, yeah!”

Luckily for Tommy, his answer, Miami, was in the sixth position on the board with four survey responses.

The comical moment was shared on Family Feud’s Instagram feed in a Reel that was captioned, “What American city knows how to party?? 🏖⬆️🥳 @iamsteveharveytv: ‘Me and you are stupid.'”

To add even more humor to the clip, Family Feud producers added a big, red stamp over a black-and-white image of Steve and Tommy high-fiving each other, which read, “DIVORCED.”

Steve and his wife, Marjorie, have been traveling the world together

One thing Steve Harvey is not is divorced. He and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, have been married since 2007.

And it’s likely that Steve’s wife, Marjorie, knew his playful skit with Tommy was all in jest.

Steve has been gushing over his wife on social media in recent weeks.

Most recently, the longtime duo shared a video of themselves dancing atop a Parisian rooftop.

In the caption of the Facebook Reel, Steve referred to Marjorie as his “queen,” writing, “Love is too weak to define just what you mean to me… QUEEN.”

Earlier this month, Steve and Marjorie showed off their fashionable sides with another video, filmed in Abu Dhabi.

In the video, Steve wore a bright green top and matching pants paired with chunky-heeled white boots, while Marjorie sported a head-to-toe black look, including leggings, a leather jacket, and black booties.