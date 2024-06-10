Steve Harvey warns Family Feud contestant he’ll be divorced for giving the ‘stupidest’ answer possible

Steve Harvey isn’t afraid to tell Family Feud contestants how it is.

That’s exactly what the 67-year-old did when a contestant named Jeff gave a “stupid” answer.

Family Feud shared a clip of the back-and-forth banter between Steve and Jeff on its official Instagram feed.

The post was appropriately captioned, “Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what?? 🤔🚨🧐 #SteveHarvey: ‘Stupidest thing you could’ve said.’ #FamilyFeud.”

When it was Jeff’s turn to try and earn points for his team, Steve approached his family’s podium with his cue cards.

“Women love a man in uniform,” Steve began. “Men love a woman in what?”

Steve Harvey puts a Family Feud contestant in their place

Jeff paused for a second as he stared into the audience with an expression that indicated he knew he was about to be chastised.

“I’m gonna get myself in trouble with my wife,” Jeff admitted. “But, the kitchen.”

Family Feud’s producers added a sad trombone sound effect to the clip to add to the hilarity of the moment.

As the sound effects played, cameras panned to Jeff’s teammates, who seemed shocked by his answer, as did many of the audience members.

Perhaps most shocked was Steve himself, who stayed quiet while he absorbed what he just heard.

Steve began shaking his head back and forth unapprovingly and let out a pronounced deep breath before approaching Jeff.

While Jeff’s family members applauded and told him, “Good answer!” Steve put his head down and his hand on the podium as he stared at the ground.

“Jeff, I gotta tell ya,” Steve began.

“I’m not going home,” Jeff jokingly interjected.

Steve continued to tell Jeff, “That’s about the stupidest thing you could’ve said.”

The audience members laughed and clapped at Steve’s response before a red “DIVORCED” logo covered Jeff’s shocked-looking face in the clip, further adding to the humorous moment.

Family Feud viewers react to Jeff’s controversial answer

Family Feud viewers on Instagram agreed with Steve’s reaction to Jeff’s response, as evidenced by the post’s comments section.

“He knew and he said it anyway,” wrote one Family Feud fan. “This is a brave man ladies and gentlemen.”

Another jokingly asked, “Somebody [can you] tell us is he still alive?”

Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Others offered the “endless list” of answers that Jeff could have provided instead.

“In lingerie. Naked. In a bikini. In a push up bra. Anything but this,” read another comment.

Echoing the sentiment, @savinggrc added, “Nothing at all. Anything. Birthday suit. Lingerie. His shirt. Endless list of answers to choose from.”

Others joked that Jeff would be sleeping on the couch after his answer and that his wife “must be a great cook!!!”