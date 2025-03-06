Steve Harvey stunned during Family Feud Fast Money round: ‘I don’t know what the hell just happened’

Another Family Feud contestant has managed to leave host Steve Harvey speechless.

Steve has become accustomed to hearing all types of things from Family Feud contestants.

He usually uses his comedic background to fire back at contestants’ off-the-wall survey answers.

But other times, he’s left dumbfounded.

Such was the case during a recent episode of Family Feud.

The Moore family earned their way to the Fast Money round in the episode, which was shared on YouTube and captioned, “Kelita delivers in Fast Money. Can Tierra close out for $20K??”

One of the Moores’ answers left Steve dumbfounded

The Moores chose Kelita and Tierra as their two best teammates to answer rapid-fire questions on stage to win $20,000 in cash.

Kelita went first and was given 20 seconds on the clock as Steve asked her five survey questions.

Kelita breezed through her questions without passing on any of them, feeling fairly confident that she had accrued a good amount of points toward the 200 required to win the grand prize.

Her fifth survey response was the one that left Steve scratching his head.

“Name something you plug in at night,” was the survey question.

Kelita answered, “A lamp.”

She looked as though she doubted herself, shaking her head as she turned to face the board.

While reviewing her answers with Steve, everything went smoothly until they got to the fifth question.

Steve joked, “You said the lamp. Yeah, cuz I take mine out during the daytime,” eliciting a laugh from Kelita and the Family Feud studio audience.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, Kelita’s answer, “A lamp,” not only appeared on the survey but also scored 32 points.

Steve Harvey was stunned that Kelita’s answer made it on the board

While Kelita celebrated her performance, Steve remained in place, speechless and looking shocked.

It was clear that Steve was extremely shocked because he didn’t move an inch, even as Kelita exited the stage and her teammate, Tierra, entered to have her turn.

Steve slowly turned around to face the Family Feud judges and the audience, still looking shocked.

Tierra took her place next to Steve and he looked down at the ground and mumbled to her, “I don’t know what the hell just happened.”

Despite Steve’s doubts, the Moores won $20,000 in Fast Money

Although Steve couldn’t believe Kelita’s fifth answer scored as well as it did, she did a great job overall.

She scored 123 points, just 77 points shy of 200, leaving Tierra in a fortunate position.

Tierra did a fine job, too, breaking 200 points with just four survey answers and helping to win their family the $20,000 Fast Money round grand prize.

Kelita had two No. 1 answers, making Tierra’s job much easier.

Tierra’s fifth answer, which wasn’t even counted toward the total points needed to win, was also a No. 1 answer, with 48 points alone.