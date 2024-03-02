Steve Harvey stunned by woman’s NSFW answer and reacts with ‘filthy’ response

Steve Harvey was stupefied by a guest’s unexpected admission during a recent episode of Judge Steve Harvey.

Steve’s newest reality TV show, Judge Steve Harvey on ABC sees the comedian-turned-game show host overlook judicial cases.

Of course, a courtroom made for Steve Harvey wouldn’t be complete without some comedic relief, which is exactly what he provides, along with legal advice, serving as the show’s judge and jury.

During a recent episode of Judge Steve Harvey, a female plaintiff sued her husband, Chuck, for $8,470 for not replacing their carpets.

Steve interrogated the couple, and when the wife revealed what Chuck had spent their money on besides their carpeting, the L’Evate You founder nearly fell off his bench.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to Chuck’s wife, they had spent the majority of their money on “adult toys.”

The woman quickly realized that her answer didn’t come out exactly like she intended, and she exclaimed, “Ooh, that sounded bad!”

Steve Harvey is shocked by a guest’s NSFW reveal

Meanwhile, Steve was still fixated on her “adult toys” comment and took the opportunity to crack a joke.

“Well, no wonder your carpet’s so filthy. Ain’t no telling what y’all doing with all these adult toys on this damn carpet,” Steve teased.

“Y’all just making a mess!”

Eventually, the guest got the chance to explain what she meant, noting that she should have used the term “recreational toys” to describe their camper, boat, ATV, and motorcycle.

Steve’s humorous take on the woman’s explanation elicited laughter from the live studio audience, much like his antics while hosting the hit weeknight game show, Family Feud.

Steve came under fire for his behavior during a recent episode of Family Feud

Not only does Steve elicit laughter from his crowds, but occasionally, he catches some flak for his interactions with contestants.

Most recently, Steve’s exchange with a contestant at the podium caught the attention of viewers at home, who didn’t appreciate him putting a player named Kristian on the spot.

Kristian and his opponent faced off at the podium and were asked, “What might make a lady frog fall in love with a bullfrog?”

Kristian’s answer, “his scent,” didn’t earn his family the chance to play the round, so Steve decided to hold him back to issue some unsolicited advice.

“I understand your logic, and it makes perfectly good sense, but we surveyed 100 people… so you might wanna keep that in mind next time you answer the question,” Steve told Kristian.

Although some Family Feud viewers found the exchange humorous, one commented on the clip, calling out Steve Harvey’s behavior.

“It’s called embarrassing the contestants publicly, which is bad, not funny,” read the scathing remark.