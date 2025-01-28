Steve Harvey smacks Family Feud contestant’s buzzer during face-off rule break

One Family Feud contestant found themselves in hot water with Steve Harvey.

A contestant suffered a major podium fail during an episode of the popular weeknight game show.

Hilda from the Wallace family faced off against Charles from the opposing Samoylo team.

Steve began the round by customarily revealing he was looking for the top six answers on the board.

Steve then asked the survey question on his cue card.

“A woman should probably not do what when…” Steve began before being interrupted by Hilda tapping her buzzer.

Hilda wore out her welcome at the podium

As per the rules, Hilda was given several seconds to answer.

But since she didn’t wait to listen to the entire question, she came up blank, thereby earning her team a strike, turning the opportunity over to Charles, and forfeiting another turn.

Steve re-read the card, this time getting through the entire question – “A woman should probably not do what when she’s nine months pregnant?” – and turning toward Charles, signaling him to provide a response.

As Charles began to utter his answer, Hilda banged her buzzer once again. However, this time, it didn’t make the typical buzzer sound since she’d already disqualified herself the first time.

Steve let Charles finish his response, “Go parachuting,” before turning his attention back to Hilda.

Steve smacked Hilda’s buzzer and warned her, “Stop hittin’ your damn button. You had your damn turn!”

Family Feud fans react to Steve scolding Hilda

The humorous moment caught the attention of Family Feud fans on YouTube, where the video was shared and captioned, “LOL. Steve Harvey: ‘Stop hitting your damn buzzer!’ 6 things a woman should not do when she’s 9 months pregnant.”

Fans of the show headed to the comments section to express their amusement.

“Steve said: ‘You can’t play no more!!.'” wrote one YouTube user.

A second Family Feud fan admitted they watch the show “just cause steve is on.”

“He is funnier than any question [or] answer given lol,” they added.

Family Feud viewers were amused by Steve and Hilda’s lighthearted banter. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

@grahamgiancola6477 wrote that “buzzer” moments are some of the “best iconic” moments – besides Steve himself,” on Family Feud.

Hilda’s team ended up winning the round despite her rule break

Following Hilda’s podium debacle, Charles and his family decided they wanted to play rather than pass.

Mary was next to guess, but her answer, “Get on a rollercoaster,” didn’t make it on the board, earning the Samoylos their first strike.

Patrick’s answer, “Consume alcohol,” was the number-two answer, with 23 matching survey responses.

Sean answered, “Go in a hot tub,” which earned the Samoylos their second strike, but Beth was able to come up with number three, “Smoke cigarettes.”

Despite his luck at the podium, Charles’ answer, “Try to find a new man,” accounted for strike number three, turning the game back over to the Wallace family.

With one shot at stealing the game from the Samoylos, the Wallaces’ team leader, Debra, offered her family’s collective answer: “Fly on an airplane.”

The Wallaces’ answer popped up in the number-six spot, earning them the win with 169 points added to their ledger.