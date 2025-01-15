Steve Harvey smacks Family Feud contestant with cue card: ‘I ain’t never seen this happen before!’

Steve Harvey was dumbstruck after a Family Feud contestant made history with their Fast Money round performance.

The Sweeney family competed in a recent episode of Family Feud, earning themselves a spot in the Fast Money round.

As Family Feud viewers know, a Fast Money round appearance means the winning team chooses the two most adept team members to compete for the $20,000 grand prize.

In the Sweeney’s case, they sent Erin and Carrick to join host Steve Harvey on the stage.

Erin was up first and, as is customary, was given 20 seconds on the clock in an attempt to deliver the highest-scoring answers given by 100 survey participants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Amazingly, Erin provided the number-one question for all five survey questions, scoring a whopping 199 points—only one point shy of the 200 points necessary to win the $20,000.

Family Feud shares ‘record-breaking’ Fast Money performance

The history-making moment was shared on Family Feud’s YouTube page in a video captioned, “HISTORY MADE!! Record-breaking Fast Money score.”

After celebrating Erin’s victorious performance, her teammate, Carrick, made his way to the stage next to Steve.

“Let me ask you something,” Steve said to Carrick. “How many points do you think she got?”

Astonishingly, Carrick guessed 198, just one point away from Erin’s 199 score.

“More,” Steve replied to Carrick.

Steve is astounded: ‘I ain’t never seen this happen before’

After Carrick correctly guessed 199 points, Steve smacked him with his cue card.

“Bam!” Steve said as his card slapped Carrick’s arm.

Steve clarified that he had never experienced anything like Erin’s performance in a Fast Money round in all the years he’s been hosting Family Feud.

“You need one point!” Steve told Carrick.

“I’ve been here 15 years … I ain’t never seen this happen before,” Steve admitted.

Soon thereafter, Carrick’s round began, with 25 seconds on the clock.

After he answered his round of quickfire questions, it was time to reveal how many points he earned.

The Sweeney family won $20,000

As expected, it didn’t take much; Carrick’s first answer earned 16 points, 15 more than he needed to win the grand prize.

The Sweeney family congregated on stage to celebrate their big win as the studio audience went wild with excitement.

Carrick’s remaining answers didn’t matter at the end of the day, but Steve shared them with the crowd anyway.

Erin and Carrick earned 259 points, with Erin revealing all five number-one answers in her round. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

Carrick earned an additional 44 points, for a grand total of 259 between his and Erin’s responses.