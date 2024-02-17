Steve Harvey slaps Family Feud contestant with his cue card over unbelievable answer: ‘Sit yourself down!’

One Family Feud contestant pulled off the impossible when their answer had host Steve Harvey in disbelief.

Steve has become accustomed to some wild answers from Family Feud players, but a recent contestant named Don proved to be a true shocker.

During a recent episode’s “Fast Money” round, Don gave his five answers for the game show’s final round of Family Feud in an attempt to win his family $20,000.

One of the questions on the board was, “Name the same old gift husbands buy their wives year after year,” as Steve read it back to Don, whose answer was “Diamonds.”

Before Steve was able to react, Don’s wife confirmed that he does, in fact, buy her diamonds every year.

“She’s very spoiled,” chimed in another family member, who validated Don’s answer.

Steve Harvey’s humorous interaction with contestant Don had the Family Feud audience in stitches

“Every year?” Steve asked the ladies in amazement and bewilderment.

In response, Don told the crowd, “Sorry, fellas.”

Steve was in disbelief as he turned to the audience and said, “Ooh, that’s a whole ‘nother level of pressure right there.”

Steve then turned to the cameras and joked, “This damn Don in here buying diamonds every damn year?!”

The Family Feud host’s next move had the crowd roaring with laughter as he slapped Don with his cue card, telling him, “You need to sit your a** down somewhere!”

As it turned out, Don isn’t alone in buying his wife diamonds every year. His answer matched 16 other survey answers on the board, bringing his family’s total to 206 and snagging them the $20,000 grand prize.

Viewers at home reacted to Steve and Don’s on-stage exchange on Instagram, where Family Feud shared a clip of the segment.

The Instagram Reel, which received more than 15,000 likes, was appropriately captioned, “What’s the same old gift husbands buy their wives year after year?? 😲💍😲 #SteveHarvey: “Sit your a** down!” #FamilyFeud.”

Family Feud viewers at home were just as amused by Steve and Don’s on-stage antics

“Well [$20,000] means MORE DIAMONDS,” commented one viewer.

Another Instagram user agreed that Don will use his family’s winnings to buy more diamonds for his wife.

“I’m sure you do the same Mr. Harvey,” wrote @gildarome.

Others called Don the “diamond man” and told him that he was “officially raising our standard.”

Steve has learned to use his comedic talent to his advantage when he interacts with contestants on stage.

As a former stand-up comedian, Steve knows a thing or two about being quick-witted, and his audience appreciates his humor during each episode.

Whenever players give outrageous answers, Steve is always ready with a witty comeback, amusing competitors and viewers alike.