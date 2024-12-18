Steve Harvey shows off dance moves with wife Marjorie in Paris rooftop moment

Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, traveled to France, where they celebrated their love and showed off their fancy footwork.

The couple of 17 years enjoyed a Parisian getaway and a rooftop dance to top it off.

Steve shared footage of himself and his “queen,” Marjorie, in a Facebook Reel he captioned, “Love is too weak to define just what you mean to me… QUEEN #marjorieharvey.”

In the video, the lovebirds were color-coordinated. Steve was clad in a long yellow suit jacket and black pants, while Marjorie sported a black dress with yellow pom-pom accents and matching yellow boots and sunglasses.

A mystery videographer captured footage of them dancing to The Morning After by DJ Big T, surrounded by beautiful French architecture in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A balloon arch was propped in front of the Harveys’ building doorway, indicating that they were likely celebrating a special occasion.

The end of the video panned to Steve and Marjorie’s rooftop view, which included The Eiffel Tower in the distance.

Steve’s fans admire his and Marjorie’s love for each other

The video caught the attention of Steve’s Facebook 37 million followers, who headed to the comments to shower him and Marjorie with compliments.

“I love that coat Mr. Harvey,” wrote one fan. “Yellow is one of my favorite colors.”

Another one of Steve and Marjorie’s admirers left a slew of red-heart emojis in their comment.

Pic credit: Steve Harvey/Facebook

One Facebook user called Steve and Majorie “goals” in one of their hashtags.

Others called the couple “amazing,” “lovely,” and “So pretty.”

Steve showers Marjorie with adoration online

Steve has been gushing over his wife on Facebook quite a bit in recent weeks.

Earlier today, he uploaded some festive photos taken of himself and Marjorie in front of their white and red Christmas tree.

Steve said of the throwback photos, “Throwing it back to Christmas moments filled with love, laughter, and reflection.”

“Grateful for my rock, my queen, Marjorie. Every year, every memory, every blessing,” he continued, adding the hashtags #TBT, #ChristmasLove, and #FamilyFirst.

In yet another photo of Steve and Marjorie dressed to the nines for some Christmas-themed photos, Steve gushed over his wife once again.

This time, Steve captioned the shot, “love of my life #MarjorieHarvey.”

Typically, Steve reserves his sentimental posts for his Facebook page, whereas he usually uploads business-related material on Instagram.

With multiple gigs, including Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and running The Steve Harvey Foundation, Steve has plenty to post on his Instagram feed, where he has amassed 10.8 million fans and followers.

As his Instagram bio states, Steve is a busy man who touts himself as a “global philanthropist, investor, and award-winning entertainer.”