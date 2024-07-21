Steve Harvey puts pastor on blast for controversial Family Feud answer: ‘Let me talk to you for a second’

Steve Harvey doesn’t shy away from putting Family Feud contestants on blast.

That was the case recently when a youth pastor responded to a survey question with a rather shocking response.

Family Feud shared a video clip of a recent episode on Instagram, depicting what went down.

The Instagram Reel was appropriately captioned, “Something a man opens that his wife tells him to close?? 🤔💻🤨 #SteveHarvey: ‘Let me talk to you for a second.’ #FamilyFeud.”

During a faceoff, James, a youth pastor, stood at Steve’s podium to go head-to-head with his competitor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Steve read the survey question to both contestants, prompting them to “Name something a man opens that his wife tells him to close.”

James was quick on his feet, being the first to tap his buzzer, beating out his competition for a chance to take control of the Family Feud survey board.

Youth pastor’s Family Feud survey response didn’t sit well with host Steve Harvey

When Steve called on James to give his answer, he shocked the Family Feud host, the studio audience, and both teams.

Without hesitation and with conviction, James answered, “Pornography.”

Steve repeated James’ answer to him as the studio audience went silent, and a few stray rounds of applause filled the room.

It didn’t take long for James and his family’s team to discover that his survey response was not on the board.

The buzzer sounded, and the big, red “X” appeared across the board, signaling that no one else surveyed came up with the same response as James.

Steve approaches James to ‘talk to him’

When Steve approached James’ family’s podium, he had some choice words for the youth pastor.

“James, let me talk to you for a second,” Steve said calmly as he walked towards James.

The audience began laughing before Steve even finished his lecture, anticipating that a humorous moment was about to ensue.

While pointing at a nearby camera, Steve told James, “You just looked in that camera right there, and you said that you are a youth pastor.”

“And then,” Steve continued, “Your first answer was ‘pornography.'”

Steve whispered, “Okay” to James before returning to the stage, leaving the audience amused with their exchange.

Family Feud viewers react to James’ questionable answer and Steve’s reaction

The Instagram Reel caught the attention of more than 10,000 Family Feud viewers, and hundreds of them headed to the comments section to remark on Steve and James’ interaction.

“‘That’s the dumbest thing you could’ve said.’ 😂,” joked Darrel Pullie.

Another Family Feud watcher added, “We all know he’s not wrong, though.”

Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

“Check him Uncle Steve!!!” commented @goldencocobeam.

Others were amused by Steve’s response to James’ answer, with one commenting they were “f**king dead” watching the clip.

Another Family Feud fan joked that James “*was” a youth pastor.

Steve is nominated for an Emmy as the host of Celebrity Family Feud

Off camera, Steve Harvey has plenty to look forward to. The Family Feud host was recently nominated for an Emmy Award.

Steve is nominated in the “Outstanding Host in a Game Show – 2024” category.

The 67-year-old businessman will face off against some tough competition in September for the live awards.

Steve, who is nominated as the host of Celebrity Family Feud, is up against Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, Weakest Link host Jane Lynch, former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, and last year’s winner, Password host Keke Palmer.