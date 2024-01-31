Steve Harvey mocks contestant who thought they were playing Jeopardy! and not Family Feud

One Family Feud contestant suffered a faux pas that had Steve Harvey wondering what in the world they were thinking.

When each new round begins in an episode of Family Feud, each team sends up a designated family member to represent them at the podium.

In a recent episode, a woman named Erin stood across from her opponent as Steve read the survey question to them both.

“Name an occupation where someone wears a robe at work,” Steve read from his cue cards.

Erin was the first to tap her button and got in her answer just as the buzzer went off.

But, instead of naming the answer in noun form, Erin phrased it as a question.

Family Feud contestant confuses Steve Harvey when they phrase their answer like a Jeopardy! clue

“What is a surgeon?” Erin asked as she quickly realized she had just answered in question form.

Erin grinned as she caught her mistake, and, of course, Steve couldn’t help himself and cracked a joke.

“You thought we were playing Jeopardy!?” he asked her as the crowd laughed.

“For a second… just for a second,” Erin admitted.

Steve played along as he turned to the board and shouted Erin’s answer: “What is a surgeon?!”

Unfortunately for Erin, not only did she have a memory lapse about which game show she was on, but her answer didn’t make it to the board in the top seven answers.

Family Feud viewers react to Erin’s podium blunder

Family Feud shared the humorous clip on their official Instagram, captioning it, “Name an occupation where someone wears a robe at work. 🤔🤔🤔 #SteveHarvey: “You thought we were playing #Jeopardy??” #FamilyFeud.”

Family Feud viewers at home reacted to Erin’s on-air blunder in the post’s comments section.

One Instagram user referenced Jeopardy!’s late host, Alex Trebek, commenting, “Somewhere, Alex is laughing.”

Erin and Steve’s exchange entertained Family Feud viewers. Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Another fan of the show commented with a gif of Alex Trebek giving a thumbs-up.

Others commiserated with Erin, writing, “I could see someone very nervous getting confused for sure!” and another commenting that Erin was “horrified at her own mistake.”

Yet another Instagram user pointed out that until Steve corrected the phrasing of Erin’s answer, they hadn’t even noticed she worded it like a Jeopardy! question.

“Ima be honest, I didn’t even notice the question phrasing before Steve pointed it out,” the Family Feud viewer noted.

Steve Harvey is nominated as an ‘Outstanding Host’

Family Feud contestants often set themselves up for Steve’s witty comebacks with their off-the-wall answers.

Steve is always ready with quick-witted replies, entertaining Family Feud audiences for the past 14 years now.

Steve’s comedic timing, paired with his relatable quips, have made him a household favorite among game show hosts, and his work as the host of Celebrity Family Feud has recently earned him an NAACP award nomination for Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series).