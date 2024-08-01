Steve Harvey ‘in a state of turmoil’ as Family Feud viewers complain about ‘fixed’ surveys: ‘Pressure is on’

Steve Harvey is under pressure to keep Family Feud viewers tuning in.

In recent months, Family Feud fans have complained about the show’s survey questions and responses.

With some racy questions and answers on the weeknight game show lately, critics are outraged, accusing producers of rigging the episodes.

Many contestants are giving survey responses with sexual innuendos, and viewers are afraid that Family Feud is no longer family-friendly.

Steve Harvey and his producers are on high alert amid the harsh criticism, and they’re working hard to do whatever they can to keep viewers tuning in.

A Family Feud insider recently spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed that “fans are questioning who they’re polling, and many of them are calling for more transparency.”

Family Feud viewers think the show is ‘fixed’

Someone claiming to be a Family Feud insider stated, “Some of the scenarios aren’t making sense. It’s a harsh way to put it, but people think it’s fixed.”

Although Steve and the Family Feud producers maintain that they abide by the “strict” laws, they are pressured to act because when fans are upset, they turn into “online vipers and snappers.”

The tipster noted that “the pressure is on” to keep viewers watching nightly, and Steve is feeling that pressure, as are his producers.

The show is allegedly in a state of “turmoil,” and viewers aren’t happy with how it’s being run.

Although viewers know that the survey questions are written for certain target audiences — often to push the envelope with responses — critics still think players’ answers have become “ridiculous and implausible.”

The tipster says viewers are demanding to know who is being polled by Family Feud producers.

Steve Harvey apologizes to Celebrity Family Feud viewers for survey answers

One example of the franchise’s controversial survey responses occurred during a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly were among the celebrities participating in the episode, in which contestants were asked to name “the greatest rapper of all time.”

Most participants failed to name the rappers on the survey board, which were revealed as Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z.

Most of the contestants were shocked by the answers. So was Steve.

Steve joked to the crowd, “Before we flip over these last three, I want to apologize to the entire hip-hop community. Jay-Z’s last. What [in] the world?”