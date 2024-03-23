Steve Harvey gets into ‘big argument’ with Family Feud producers backstage: ‘There’s something wrong with me’

Family Feud host Steve Harvey admitted to a “big” argument with his producers.

The 67-year-old took a moment during a recent episode of Family Feud to address the crowd and a team of contestants.

Family Feud shared a snippet of Steve’s interaction on its official Instagram feed.

The Reel was captioned, “BTS #FamilyFeud intel FTW?? 📝🎤😎 #SteveHarvey: ‘[The producers] know something’s wrong with me!'” and it captured Steve admitting to a blunder that took place backstage.

The Nguyen and Sanders families went head to head during the episode, but before kicking things off, Steve made an admission.

Steve approached the Nguyen family’s podium as he announced to them, “Now before we get started, when they brought your name in the back for me to read the card, there was the biggest argument back there.”

“Because I kept going, ‘No, what’s their name?’ And they kept saying, ‘It’s Nguyen.'”

Steve Harvey ‘argued’ with Family Feud producers backstage

Steve continued, explaining that he took the producers over to the TV monitor and repeatedly corrected them, pointing out the Nguyen’s surname, which is pronounced like “Win.”

“No, this name right here … N G U Y E N,” Steve recounted, telling producers as he spelled out the Nguyen’s last name.

“Nguyen,” Steve said, pronouncing their name phonetically, like “Win.”

Then, Steve pointed out that since he had trouble pronouncing the Nguyens’ last name, the producers gave him a little bit of help.

On each cue card containing the Nguyen’s name, instead of spelling it properly, Family Feud producers spelled the family’s name as “Win” so that Steve would pronounce it properly each time.

“I want you to know they’ve written ‘Win’ on every card in here because they know something’s wrong with me!” Steve admitted.

Steve continues to have fun with the Nguyen and Sanders families

The clip was also shared on Family Feud’s YouTube channel and was similarly titled, “Steve Harvey reveals BTS intel on the Feud!!”

The YouTube clip featured more of the Nguyen and the Sanders families’ competition as they played another round of Family Feud.

One teammate from each time faced off at the podium as Steve asked them, “Ladies, top eight answers on the board. What would you do if after you kissed someone, they wiped it off?”

The Sanders family came up short, earning themselves three strikes and turning the round over to the Nguyens.

It was the Nguyen team captain, Victoria, who presented the family’s final answer, “Cry,” which ended up in the number six spot on the board, winning them the game.

Following their win, Steve announced the top eight answers on the board.

“Adios, Loser!” was number one, “Why?/Get Mad” was number two, “Laugh” was number three, “Kiss’ Em Again” was number four, “Wipe/Spit Theirs Off” was number five, “Cry/Be Sad” was number six, “Be Shocked/Blush” was number seven, and “Slap ‘Em!” rounded out the answers at number eight.