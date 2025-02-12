Steve Harvey ‘fires’ Family Feud producers for mocking his bald head

Steve Harvey got the last laugh during an episode of Family Feud.

While revealing the answers to a survey question, Family Feud producers mocked Steve’s bald head, and he enacted revenge—well, sort of.

The segment went down during a game in which the Paulson family faced off against the Portunato family.

The hilarious moment took place at the end of a round, but only the pertinent portion was aired on Instagram.

A Reel captioned “A creature with no hair?? 👁👄👁 Producers troll @iamsteveharveytv!” was posted on Family Feud’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

In the clip, Steve is seen asking two of the contestants, Matthew and Giovanni, to name a “creature with no hair on it.”

The tape fast-forwards to the end of the round when Steve revealed the remaining answers on the board.

In the number-seven spot with four survey responses was “Steve/Some People.”

As the contestants and audience members collectively read the answer aloud, Steve stood on stage with a blank expression on his face, looking unamused.

The audience members burst into laughter after reading the response, and Steve turned his attention to the producers’ booth.

Steve ‘fires’ Family Feud producers

Steve glared at one of the producers, who was seen laughing out loud to himself in the booth.

“Oh, that’s funny, huh, fellas?” Steve asked.

Shortly after, a red “FIRED” stamp logo appeared over the producer’s face along with the buzzer sound, jokingly signifying that he had been sent packing.

Contestants have trouble coming up with answers

Leading up to the humorous exchange, the Paulsons and the Portunatos fought to earn control of the game.

Matthew’s answer, “Armadillo,” didn’t make it on the survey board, turning the game over to Giovanno, who guessed, “Pig.”

Steve was taken aback by Giovanni’s answer, telling him, “A pig got hair all over it, man. You ain’t from the country?”

As Steve suspected, “Pig” didn’t make it on the board.

Keely from the Paulson team got a shot at naming a hairless animal, guessing a mole. Her answer earned the Paulson team their second consecutive strike.

Turning it back to the Portunatos, Giancarlo guessed a cat. Surprisingly to Steve (who second-guessed Giancarlo’s answer), “Hairless Cat” was on the board in the number-three spot with 18 answers.

When Giovanni relayed that his team wanted to play rather than pass, Steve joked, “Get your a** over there, talking about a damn pig.”

Genevieve came up with “Lizard,” which was in the fifth spot on the board, followed by another “X” with Ernesto’s guess, “Alligator.”

Denisse guessed a dolphin, which earned her team their second strike. Giovanni earned the third strike with “Hippo,” which didn’t make it onto the board.

The game was turned back over to the Paulsons, who were given one last shot to steal for the win.

Beth, the team captain, offered up “Snake,” the number-one answer with 27 points.

In the number-two spot was “Fish/Shark,” number four was “Bird,” and number six was “Baby Mouse/Rat.”