Steve Harvey fans beg him to ‘stop losing weight’ as he shows off slim physique: ‘You look sick’

Steve Harvey has sparked concern among his fans.

It appears the Family Feud host has continued to drop weight, and his fans think it’s time he slowed it down.

In recent months, the 68-year-old entertainer has slimmed down drastically, and after uploading his latest video on social media, his fans and followers are taking notice.

Steve posted a Reel on Facebook on Saturday night, showing off his dapper garb for the evening.

The award-winning game show host posed for the camera inside a laundry room as music played in the background.

Steve turned to face the unidentified camera operator, showing off his yellow and purple ombre suit jacket, which he paired with a white shirt, black pants, a black tie, and black shoes.

Steve’s fans were shocked to see how thin he’s gotten. Pic credit: @SteveHarvey/Facebook

Steve added black sunglasses to embellish his stylish attire, placing one hand in his pocket and clutching his suit jacket with the other hand.

For his accompanying caption, Steve didn’t write anything, only adding a single peace sign emoji.

Fans worry that Steve Harvey has lost too much weight

His video was well-received, with more than 3,000 likes and hundreds more of his fans and followers heading to the comments to offer their feedback.

While most of the commentary was positive, complimenting Steve on his debonair appearance, some were more concerned with Steve’s thin frame.

One concerned fan wrote, “Look great Steve but please stop losing weight it does not look good on you.”

Sharing the sentiment, another Facebook user replied to the comment, “When I looked at him I said he’s lost a lot of weight. No more!!!”

“Ok I thought it was just me. Something seems odd off and I think that’s what it is,” added a third commenter.

Steve’s Facebook followers took notice of his weight loss and showed concern. Pic credit: @SteveHarvey/Facebook

One observer warned Steve not to “lose [too] much [weight]” and told him to “stay healthy.”

One of Steve’s fans asked, “What’s wrong,” remarking, “You look sick? I am going to say a prayer for you.”

One skeptic, in disbelief that the video was actually Steve, added, “This is AI, [it’s] not Steve.”

Steve’s weight loss was intentional, says an insider

Steve’s weight loss has worried his fans for months. His followers have wondered whether he’s suffering from a health crisis due to his sudden and obvious weight loss.

However, several months ago, as Monsters and Critics reported, an insider spoke with Closer Weekly and claimed that Steve is just fine.

In fact, they told the outlet that Steve is feeling “invigorated” after dropping 30 pounds, and it was deliberate, not unintentional.

The insider shared that Steve chose to shed extra weight and did so by making healthier choices, exercising regularly, and eating more nutritiously.

Not only has Steve reaped the benefits of feeling better physically, but it’s also helped his marriage to his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

“He’s more invigorated, and the romantic stakes have benefited, too,” the informant added.