Starz celebrates World Outlander Day with a sneak peek into Season 7

June 1 was World Outlander Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a sneak peek into the upcoming season?

Season 7 is currently being filmed for Starz’s hit time-traveling historical drama series, and, as yet, no premiere date has been released.

However, with the next installment set to be a bumper season of 16 episodes to make up for the truncated Season 6, it might be some time before the droughtlander breaks, making the new video all the more satisfying.

New Season 7 behind-the-scenes clip

The new teaser was shared with Starz’s official Twitter account for Outlander.

“It wouldn’t be #WorldOutlanderDay without an #Outlander gift, now would it? Here’s a sneak peek from the set of Season 7,” the network wrote in the caption.

The clip opens with Sam Heughan (who portrays Jamie Fraser), Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sophie Skelton (Brianna), and Richard Rankin (Roger) all lined up and smiling for the cameras.

It then quickly follows with plenty more behind-the-scenes shots from Season 7, both dramatic as actors perform and those outtakes that show them mucking about.

Sam Hueghan then wishes the fans a “happy World Outlander Day” on June 1.

Other cast members then chime in with their thoughts on the special occasion.

“We are here working hard for you,” Sophie Skelton says. “On what is, I think, my favorite season yet.”

The set of Wilmington features heavily in the clip, and Sam points out that it has grown substantially over the years as the town has become a hub of activity for those migrating to America.

And, with the American Revolutionary War set to play out in Outlander, there is no doubt that viewers will get to see more of this location in Season 7.

Richard Rankin can’t be trusted with spoilers

While most of the cast are free to talk about Season 7 of Outlander, Sophie Skelton makes sure Richard Rankin is kept under control when it comes to potential spoilers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome you back,” Richard tells the fans before Sophie butts in.

“Yeah, before Richard does any spoilers,” she says. “Which he usually does.”

Richard then interjects to agree with Sophie before she covers his mouth.

“So we can’t tell you, but you’re going to love it,” Sophie says before the interview ends and the clip returns to more behind-the-scene shots.

There is plenty more that can be seen in the latest Outlander clip celebrating World Outlander Day, and you can view it all below.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but, as yet, no premiere date has been released by Starz.