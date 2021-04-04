Star Wars Vintage launches classic shows on Disney+

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure from Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Disney+ has just added some new Star Wars series under the title Star Wars Vintage. These include some rarely seen non-canonical releases for fans to enjoy.

There are five additions under the Star Wars Vintage header on Disney+.

These include Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, The Story of the Faithful Wookiee, Ewoks, and Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series — Volume 1 & 2.

Here is a look at what you can check out now on Disney+. Just know these are all mostly non-canonical releases, so they have nothing to do with the current Disney Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

Originally released in 1984 as a made-for-tv movie directed by John Korty, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure focuses on a family of humans shipwrecked on the forest moon of Endor.

After the Gorax kidnapped the parents, their children team up with Ewoks in a quest to rescue them.

Here is the synopsis:

The Towani family’s starcruiser crashes on the forest moon of Endor and the separation of two children from their parents sets into motion an incredible adventure that takes four-year-old Cindel, and her older brother, Mace, into the unfamiliar world of the Ewoks.

Star Wars: Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor is a sequel to Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, released in 1985. It was another made-for-tv movie, directed by Jim and Ken Wheat with a story by George Lucas.

Cindel is a little girl who joins her friends Noa, Wicket, and other Ewoks to battle a band of Marauders.

Here is the synopsis:

The exciting adventures of the Ewoks continue as the heroic Wicket and his young friend Cindel escape the evil Marauders with the help of their new allies, the gruff hermit Noa and his swift-footed sidekick, Teek. Love Star Wars as Much as We Do?

Star Wars: The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee was released as a made-for-TV movie in 1978 and was par of the infamous The Star Wars Holiday Special.

This was the first appearance ever of Boba Fett. Most of the original cast voiced their characters.

Here is the synopsis:

After Luke Skywalker and Han Solo succumb to a suspicious sleeping virus, Chewbacca hunts a cure with help from an unlikely ally — the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Chewie’s Wookiee instincts warn him that all is not what it seems. This rare, animated short features the voices of the original Star Wars cast.

Star Wars: Ewoks

Up next is the Ewoks TV series. Both seasons are on Disney+ for fans who missed out on this show that ran from 1985-1986.

Here is the synopsis:

Journey to the Forest Moon of Endor for an out-of-this-world visit with your favorite, furry Star Wars heroes — the small-but-mighty Ewoks — in their own action-packed, animated series! Join Wicket, his friends Princess Kneesaa, Teebo, and Latara, and their entire tribe, as they experience fantastical adventures in Bright Tree Village.

Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series — Volume 1 & 2

Finally, there are two volumes of Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series that hit Disney+ under the Star Wars Vintage banner.

Here is the synopsis: