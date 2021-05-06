Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s baby Rancors could be the next Baby Yoda

The Rancor in Return of the Jedi. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

The Rancors are coming to Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and they could end up as the next Baby Yoda.

If there is one thing that made George Lucas a genius, it was taking less money to sell his first Star Wars movie in exchange for keeping the rights to merchandise sales.

In the 1970s, there was no thought into merchandise sales, and no one could have imagined that the sales could be so lucrative — except for Lucas.

George Lucas made more money on merchandise sales than anything, from action figures and comic books to toys and lunchboxes. It was big business, and Disney knows full well how to exploit that now.

In The Mandalorian, the addition of Baby Yoda was a good storytelling device, but it was 100-percent a way to sell merchandise based on the cute little Star Wars character.

Now, Star Wars: The Bad Batch might have its answer.

The baby Rancors in Star Wars: The Bad Batch

There will be baby Rancors in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Check out the new trailer below for a look.

And check out this still below from the trailer.

The baby Rancor in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

There is no way that stuffed plush toys and action figures of the cute little baby Rancor won’t follow soon.

This is a Baby Yoda in the making when it comes to selling toys, blankets, and more to kids who watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

What is a Rancor?

For those who don’t remember, the Rancor showed up for the first time in Return of the Jedi. It was the creature held captive in Jabba the Hutt’s palace that Luke Skywalker had to fight to survive.

It was popular and moved on to show up in the extended universe, mostly the “Legends” line of stories.

There were even moments where people trained and domesticated the Rancors.

Now, it is showing up in the main timeline of Star Wars, and these look cute but appear to be as deadly and destructive as the one in Return of the Jedi.

It looks like the Bad Batch will end up fighting with whoever owns the Baby Rancors.

Thery are still large and ferocious as babies, and Wrecker ends up fighting this Baby Rancor.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch airs new episodes every Friday on Disney+. Check out our review of the premiere here.