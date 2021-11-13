Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out?

Sonequa Martin-Green in Star Trek Discovery. Pic credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery is the seventh Star Trek series and was one of the first original series for CBS All Access, which later changed into Paramount+.

This series starts a decade before the events in the original Star Trek series and focuses on the crew of the USS Discovery.

However, the Discovery then shot into the future and the show takes place about 1,000 years further into the future than any other Star Trek show to date.

So far, the series has had three seasons and the fourth is on the way.

Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Discovery Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery?

CBS All Access renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a fourth season in October 2020. This was before the streaming service rebranded as Paramount+.

The renewal was announced with a video featuring stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones as well as executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

Release date latest: When does Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 come out?

Production of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery began on November 2, 2020, and it is not ready to release to the world.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Paramount+ on November 16, 2021.

The series will also premiere on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and the Crave streaming service in Canada, and on Netflix in 190 other countries.

“It’s been a really fantastic way to spend a season, to create this family where people are relying on each other and supporting each other and creating the world that we all deserve to live in,” actor Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) said.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 cast updates

Sonequa Martin-Green returns as the new captain of Discovery, Michael Burnham. She received the promotion in the Season 3 finale and is the first black woman to sit in the captain’s chair in a Star Trek series.

Along with Martin-Green, the rest of the main cast from Season 3 is returning.

Doug Jones is Saru, the first officer of the USS Discovery who becomes captain for the third season.

Anthony Rapp is Paul Stamets, chief engineer aboard Discovery and a science officer specializing in astromycology whose research led to the development of the experimental organic propulsion system.

Mary Wiseman is Sylvia Tilly, an ensign aboard Discovery. She works under Stamets and is Burnham’s roommate.

David Ajala is Cleveland “Book” Booker, a courier in the 32nd Century who works with Burnham.

Blu del Barrio is Adira, a human bonded with a Trill symbiont. Adira is the first non-binary character in a Star Trek series.

Ian Alexander is Gray, Adira’s Trill boyfriend and the first transgender character in a Star Trek series.

“Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to under-represented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer.

David Cronenberg will also reprise his role as the mysterious Federation operative named Kovich.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 spoilers

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will see the crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered, according to Star Trek’s official website.

“With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

The fourth season will pick up after Michael was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale – which also marked the first time a black woman has filled the captain’s seat in a Star Trek live-action series.

“There are all kinds of new things to learn as Captain. It’s a brand new role. Obviously, it comes with an insane amount of responsibility… and of course, Burnham, we have seen change and grow and be ready for that, truly ready for it,” Martin said in an interview.

“But then there are still challenges—it’s not like the fight is over. It’s not like every aspect of being a captain is easy-breezy. There’s still a lot of things for Burnham to learn. A lot of things that the role itself requires that I know Burnham didn’t realize going into it. So, yeah. You’re going to see all of that, which I think is wildly interesting.”

Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other “Trek” series, Season 4 will find the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size.

It threatens to destroy life throughout the galaxy. The event is so catastrophic that it pulls together worlds that are in the Federation and outside of it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 trailer

Here are a pair of Star Trek: Discovery trailers for Season 4 released by Paramount+.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on November 18.