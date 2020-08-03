Star Trek Discovery Season 3 release date and cast updates: When is it coming out?

Star Trek Discovery was the second-ever original series from CBS All-Access when the streaming service began.

Unlike many new series coming to both television and to streaming services that were shut down when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Star Trek Discovery was already wrapped and ready to go for a new season.

Yes, Star Trek Discovery Season 3 will not only happen on CBS All-Access, but it will arrive in 2020.

Not only that, but the cast and crew showed up at Comic-Con@Home this year and talked about the upcoming season, which looks to be a huge turning point for the new season.

Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek Discovery Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Star Trek Discovery Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Star Trek Discovery?

CBS All-Access initially introduced the renewal for Star Trek Discovery Season 3 came in February 2019.

The announcement also revealed that Michelle Paradise (The Originals) would join up with showrunner Alex Kurtzman for the third season. Paradise was on-board as a producer in season two, which was a considerable improvement over the first season.

“Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive, and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the ‘Trek’ legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward,” Kurtzman said.

Plus, here is the Star Trek Universe panels at Comic-Con@Home, which included the cast of Star Trek Discovery.

Release date latest: When does Star Trek Discovery Season 3 come out?

There is an official release date for Star Trek Discovery Season 3.

The show returns to CBS All-Access on Thursday, October 15. There will be new episodes that hit every Thursday for a total of 13 for the new season.

Here is the trailer for Star Trek Discovery Season 3 from the New York Comic-Con.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 cast updates

Star Trek Discovery jumped 950 years into the future, and this means that the main cast on the ship that went ahead in time will likely be back for Season 3.

This cast includes Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Cmdr. Saru (Doug Jones), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Cmdr. Nhan (Rachael Ancheril), Lt. Nilsson (Sara Mitich), Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Lt. Gen Rhys (Patrick Kwok-Choon), Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Lt. R.A. Bryce (Ronnie Rowe), Lt. Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts), Lt. Joann Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), and Jett Reno (Tig Notaro).

Deadline reports that there is also a new character coming onto the show named Cleveland Booker, played by David Ajala.

The three biggest names that will not be back for Season 3 are Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn).

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 spoilers

It looks like Season 3 is going to be different than anything we have seen before on Star Trek Discovery.

When Season 1 of Star Trek Discovery hit, no one knew what to expect. It led the way to Season 2, where people knew more and saw that Captain Christopher Pike (Kirk’s predecessor) was a significant character. So was a younger Spock.

It was more about nostalgia in the second season of the series.

This helped establish the new Star Trek series into the canon of the franchise. What was troubling was that neither season felt like the same show.

With Season 3, hopefully, Star Trek Discovery finds its footing. We know the crew now, the new characters set in stone, so it is time to figure out what makes this crew and this show different from those that came before it.

That is because, starting in Season 3, this is no longer a prequel. The end of Season 2 saw the crew move ahead 950 years in the future. There is now no feeling that the series has to play it safe to make sure not to change what fans already know about the show.

“Obviously we made a pretty radical jump into the future at the end of season two – we’re going almost 1000 years into the future in season three, which is crazy. Further than any Trek series has ever gone before,” Kurtzman said. “Part of the fun of it is that we get to honor canon but shake it up hugely.”

“That’s the type of story that time travel stories do best if you get the math right. That finale was the sum total of months of work between writing it and conceptualizing it production-wise. It’s the biggest thing we’ve ever done.”

That should make Season 3 the most exciting Star Trek television in years.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 will premiere on October 15 on CBS All-Access, and the first two seasons are available to stream.