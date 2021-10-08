Squid Game Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The South Korean drama Squid Game. Pic credit: Netflix

Squid Game hit Netflix and ended up as a monster success.

The show featured 465 people with serious debt issues compete in six children’s games over six days. The winner took home $38 million. The losers all died.

In an interview, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the show originated when he wondered what adults would do if asked to play simple children’s games again and then said it was a story about “losers” in a competitive society.

Netflix announced that the South Korean dystopian drama was one of its most-watched in history.

Here is everything we know so far about Squid Game Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Squid Game Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Squid Game?

Netflix will not announce a second season of Squid Game until at least a month after the first season aired.

As a result, we have no way of knowing whether it will bring the show back or not.

However, we can venture a good guess.

Since Squid Game was one of the most-watched original series in Netflix history, and the reviews have been top-notch, it is almost guaranteed that Squid Game will get a second season.

Release date latest: When does Squid Game Season 2 come out?

If Netflix makes a renewal announcement soon enough, Squid Game Season 2 could arrive by the holiday season next year. It could possibly hit in October 2022, especially if the showrunner has plans already for the season.

However, the show is a tough one to film, so it might not be until 2023 for it to hit screens after a renewal.

We will update this article with the news of when and if Squid Game Season 2 will arrive on Netflix.

Squid Game Season 2 cast updates

Right now, there is no idea of who will return if there is a Squid Games Season 2.

Right now, the best bet is that Lee Jung-jae should return as Seong Gi-hun, but that is only if the second season follows his journey as he tries to bring down the games.

Squid Game Season 2 spoilers

Squid Game Season 1 ended with a lot of unanswered questions, so there is a lot to unpack when it comes to the second season of the show.

The three biggest questions surrounded whether the games will continue at all, whether Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will fight to take them down, and who might run the games with Il-nam (Oh Young-soo) dead.

The first eight episodes just flew by and kept viewers enthralled with the entire storyline. However, the finale was slower and allowed the series to end with an open-ended conclusion.

It leaves the actions of Gi-hun open, with viewers wondering what his next move is. This might bother some viewers who want their streaming series wrapped up with a nice bow, but for those who like long-form storytelling, this opens up the world for more in Season 2.

Here are some hints left in the Squid Games season 1 finale.

Gi-hun won the sixth game, but he didn’t take that last step to win and cause the death of his childhood friend, Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo).

Gi-hun tries to end the game with both staying alive but his friend refused and took his own life, making Gi-hun the winner by default.

When he gets out, he takes his new debit card to get his winnings ($39 million), but only takes out $8 and goes home. That is when he learned his mother has died while he was playing the game.

Remember – he was playing to pay for her medical treatments.

He refused to spend any of the money over the next year and then he accepted an invitation where he learned that the host of the games, Il-nam, was also behind the games. He makes one more bet with Gi-hun that no one would help a homeless man, but he loses that bet.

The problem is that Il-nam, who had cancer, died.

Gi-hun finally comes around and prepares to leave for the United States when he sees someone hustling another homeless person for the games. He chases the man off, gets the business card, and then calls the number.

He is asked to please leave, but he runs back into the airport and it looks like he is going to set off to try to end the games once and for all.

Will Gi-hun go back and fight in the games again? Will a second season have a new set of characters? What happens is anyone’s guess and it will have to wait until Netflix announces its decision on the series.

Netflix has yet to announce when Squid Game Season 2 will premiere.