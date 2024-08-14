This week was another successful crossover event for The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) stopped in Los Angeles on his current tour.

There, the couple helped celebrate the success of Brooke’s Bedroom with many of the Logan and Forrester family members.

The two CBS soaps set the stage perfectly for the crossover, which included many key players from B&B and a living room concert from Danny.

Christine and Danny only stuck around two episodes, so they will likely return to The Young and the Restless soon.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Following their stint on The Bold and the Beautiful, Lauralee took to social media to give fans something to talk about.

Y&R star Lauralee Bell shares behind-the-scenes fun from The Bold and the Beautiful crossover

Taking to Instagram, Lauralee posted a video and several pictures from filming on B&B. She kicked things off with her and Michael going from casual to their fancy soap clothes.

Several clips of the cast in between takes were featured, too, including moments with Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Hope (Annika Noelle), Pam (Alley Mills), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Eric (John McCook), and Tanner Novlan (Finn).

“It was bold & BEAUTIFUL DAY!! 🎶 We shot both our episodes in one day so I didn’t have much time to get all the behind the scenes footage I wanted but I love to show you the set etc and thank the amazing fans because it’s the least we can do… for all you give to us! I’ve done a few videos for YR and now it’s a privilege to be a part of a video for B&B! Thank you to the unbelievable and amazing cast and crew who made this so much fun!” Lauralee wrote as her caption, tagging all of the cast members.

It’s clear that everyone had a good time during the crossover event, and the comments section reflected that sentiment.

The Young and the Restless stars react to Lauralee Bell’s B&B video

Three of Lauralee and Michael’s costars soon popped up in the comments section to weigh in on the fun.

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) praised their great episodes, while Courtney Hope (Sally) expressed how much fun they must have had. Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) called them all a “Dream Team.”

Many fans also commented with praise and love for the crossover event.

Pic credit: @lauralee_bell/Instagram

Danny and Christine have wrapped their time on The Bold and the Beautiful, but there’s still plenty going on thanks to the drama surrounding who killed Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers).

Meanwhile, back on The Young and the Restless, Victor (Eric Braeden) and his mission to destroy Jack (Peter Bergman) are heating things up in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless and the Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.