Young and the Restless stars celebrate Eric Braeden’s 45th anniversary amid Victor leaving rumors

Eric Braeden has marked another milestone playing Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless.

February 8 marked the 45th anniversary of Eric and Victor on the hit CBS soap.

The cast and crew threw a party for Eric, which included a video of his costars singing his praises and Peter Bergman (Jack) leading the on-set celebration.

Joshua Morrow (Nick) told a story of his first day on set, while Bryton James (Devon) shared the first thing Eric taught him about being on a soap.

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) expressed their love for the talented actor, which was echoed by many.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Many other stars participated in the video, but it was the end with Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael) that really showed the love and joy of working with Eric.

“The man, the myth, the legend! Happy 45th to our very own #VictorNewman ❤️🥂,” was the perfect caption for the IG post featuring the video.

The Young and the Restless stars celebrate Eric Braeden’s 45th anniversary

Along with the party on set, several of Eric’s Y&R family took to social media to honor him and his milestone anniversary.

“Happy 45th, Eric. You truly are the best in all ways!” wrote Jess Walton (Jill) on social media, sharing a throwback photo and a recent picture of them on the show.

Meanwhile, Christian shared a video of his pal Eric through the years.

“Today we celebrated this extraordinary man. 45 years on YR. He IS a legend. Even folks who don’t watch the Young and the Restless know who he is. The great Victor Newman. This was a beautiful day. I love you Eric ❤️ @ericbraedengudegast #YR,” declared Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) in an Instagram Post of her giving her friend a kiss on the cheek.

Melissa Ordway (Abby) told Eric it was a privilege to play his daughter, but what meant the most to her was his friendship.

“It was such a special day celebrating @ericbraedengudegast 45th anniversary! Such love and admiration! Laughs & tears! ❤️ I teased Eric that my dad may have lived life thinking “what would Victor do?” I think we all have at one time or another! 😊 🙌 Victor/Eric = ICON/GOAT The best of the best! Love you Eric❣️,” shared Lauralee in a post that included a picture of her dad Bill Bell and Eric from back in the day.

More Y&R stars celebrate Eric as rumors Victor is leaving heat up

Taking to Instagram Stories, Courtney Hope (Sally) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) shared pictures from the party for Eric.

Courtney also included a picture of her Eric, expressing how much she adores him.

“There is no character or like Victor Newman. And no man on earth like Mr. Eric Braeden,” wrote Elizabeth across a picture of Eric giving a speech at his party.

Courtney and Elizabeth gush over Eric for his 45th anniversary on Y&R. Pic credit: @thecourtneyhope/@e.c.hendrickson/Instagram

The milestone anniversary comes as the rumor mill is running wild that Victor and Eric are leaving the show. Y&R fans have been worried about both lately, especially after a recent talk Victor had with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Eric recently addressed those rumors as he looked back at 45 years on the hit CBS soap. The actor isn’t going anywhere, or at least that’s what he wants us to think.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.