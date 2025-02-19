Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman misses Lauren’s ‘edge’ reveals wish for character

The Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman has played Lauren Fenmore on the hit CBS soap for over four decades.

Lauren was the original mean girl back in the 80s, especially regarding her feud with Traci (Beth Maitland).

Those who have watched Lauren from the jump know the character has changed drastically.

Gone is the feisty, fierce woman with an edge, and in her place is a nice, classy businesswoman who is now one of Genoa City’s most upstanding citizens.

Tracey recently had some things to say about the change in the character she’s played for 42 years.

Speaking with Woman’s World, Tracey didn’t hold back sharing her wish for Lauren.

The actress opened up about the shift in Lauren, admitting that some of the things Lauren said during her mean girl phase could not be said on daytime television today.

“Beth and I talk about this all the time: Today, there’s no way in hell we could say what I had to say to her on camera back then,” she shared.

Tracey praised Bill Bell for crafting the feud between Lauren and Traci, a legendary rivalry on the show.

“No one had really done the mean girl thing like he did with me, and no one had done a story about weight and all the things that were happening in the ‘80s like he did with Beth – and Beth was incredible!” Tracey expressed.

The Lauren and Traci feud is over, and the two women have become friends. Lauren has done a 180, putting her mean girl ways behind her.

However, Tracey misses the edge of her alter ego and wants to see her get it back.

“I feel like Lauren’s swung too far into the nice realm. I’m every gal’s best friend and hey, I’m always happy to be at work…but I wish we saw a little bit more of Lauren’s edge,” the actress stated to Woman’s World.

Lauren needs a storyline on Y&R stat

We agree that Lauren needs her edge back. The character seems to be around to prop up Michael (Christian LeBlanc) amid his latest conscious crisis with Victor (Eric Braeden).

In the scenes where Michael filled Lauren in on everything that went down with Ian (Ray Wise), she didn’t react the way the old Lauren would. There was no real anger or frustration at her husband.

The character lost her feistiness, and we want her to regain it.

Lauren ain’t angry enough for me.



Y&R needs to stop wasting Tracey’s talent and give Lauren a front-burner storyline of her own. It’s time for Lauren to regain her fierceness.

We would love to see something involving Michael and Lauren that isn’t centered around Victor. Unfortunately, the way things are going, that’s just a pipe dream.

If head writer Josh Griffith doesn’t listen to The Young and the Restless fans, perhaps he will listen to Tracey about Lauren.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.