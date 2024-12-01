Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway shows off new look for behind the scenes fun

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) showed off her new look while giving fans a glimpse at the holidays in Genoa City.

This week, Y&R celebrated Thanksgiving minus Abby and Devon (Bryton James), who are off on their honeymoon.

When they return, Abby will look a bit different thanks to Melissa’s choice in real life.

The actress chopped her hair off and looks fabulous with the new ‘do.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Melissa revealed she’s no longer on contract.

During the same Instagram Story Q&A, Melissa also expressed that she will have a new look when Abby and Devon return to town.

Melissa Ordway shows off new look for behind-the-scenes fun

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared three photos of her back on the CBS set. Melissa teased some holiday fun as she posed in one picture with Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) and another with Michael Damian (Danny) at Society.

The blonde beauty also showcased her short haircut in a mirror selfie, offering a full look at Abby’s holiday style.

“November in Society ✌🏼@youngandrestlesscbs #yr,” was the caption on the IG post.

Some of Melissa’s costars, including Michael, popped up in the comments section to comment on her post.

“Had a blast working with you !! 🎉💃👏🏻,” the actor wrote.

Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Courtney Hope (Sally) also replied to the post, gushing over how amazing Melissa and the pictures look.

Pic credit: @mel_ordway/Instagram

What’s next for Abby on Y&R?

Now that we know Melissa is off-contract and Abby is happily married to Devon, Y&R fans can’t help but wonder what’s next for Abby. The good news is that just because Melissa isn’t on contract doesn’t mean Abby is going away.

Instead, the character will be seen more sporadically, which honestly has already been happening other than Dabby’s wedding. Perhaps expanding their family will be on the horizon, but for now, nothing has been revealed.

Head writer Josh Griffith teased that 2024 will end with suspense, drama, and romance. However, he did not tease what was coming up for Abby or even Devon.

Maybe things will change for Abby in 2025, but Melissa’s not being on contract doesn’t bode well for that.

The show seems focused on the return of Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and the ongoing war between Victor (Eric Braeden), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Jack (Peter Bergman).

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that the fallout of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) accident is also front and center, with Nick (Joshua Morrow) choosing sides.

Make sure to keep watching to find out what happens next with Abby.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.