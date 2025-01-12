Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden shares his return to home of 45 years lost in LA fire

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden lost his home of 45 years in the LA fires that have ravaged the city.

Eric’s just one of many Los Angeles residents who have lost so much because of the fires.

The soap legend shared a video before he evacuated his home, showing how close the fire was to him.

Just a couple of days later, Eric took fans and Entertainment Tonight with him as he saw the devastation of his Palisades home for the first time.

Eric, rightfully so, broke down as he stepped out of the vehicle to see his home reduced to rubble.

The actor didn’t hold back his emotions while sharing this heartbreaking experience with his fans.

In an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, Eric opened up about leaving his home days before. Eric’s demeanor changed as the scenery went from homes that were okay to devastation.

When the duo arrived at Eric’s house, the actor broke down once he got out of the van, looking at the site of where his home once stood.

“45 years, man. I didn’t think it would hit me this much, man,” Eric shared. “I am devastated, man. I am devastated.”

The Y&R star admitted he didn’t want his family to see what happened to their home. Eric has been married to his wife, Dale, since 1966. They have one son together, Christian, and three grandchildren.

“Boy, obviously, you’ve seen a lot of coverage on television over the last few days, and I never imagined this. I didn’t imagine this,” he expressed.

Eric shared several memories with Kevin, including the many parties and celebrations he had with family and friends at his home. Kevin and Eric walked through the ruins as Eric reflected on the loss.

“It’s such a feeling of loss, man. It’s indescribable. It leaves you totally disoriented,” the actor stated.

Despite the loss, Eric also expressed gratitude that his family, friends, and loved ones are okay amid these horrible circumstances.

The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow broke the news to Eric Braeden about his home

During an appearance on CNN, Eric revealed that his The Young and the Restless costar Joshua Morrow, who plays his on-screen son Nick Newman, told him his house was gone.

X account @yogachampagne captured a clip of Eric admitting that Joshua had broken through some barriers and was able to confirm Eric’s home had burned down.

Sadly, Eric is one of thousands of people in the LA area who have lost their homes, belongings, and lives.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, General Hospital star Cameron Mathison spoke to Good Morning America about losing his home and everything in it.

Our hearts go out to all those who have suffered devastating losses in the LA fires.

Thank you to the first responders on the front lines.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.