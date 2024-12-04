Young and the Restless star Colleen Zenk shuts down troll over rude age remark amid Jordan’s return

The Young and the Restless star Colleen Zenk (Jordan) has a message for the haters commenting on her appearance as she ages.

Colleen is no stranger to dealing with trolls, having been in the soap world for decades.

However, a recent comment made after she returned as Jordan on Y&R had her clapping back.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared images of Jordan and Ian (Ray Wise) getting ready to wreak havoc on Genoa City.

The fan was thrilled to see the two evil geniuses on screen, especially since it was a matchup we never saw coming.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A remark in the comments section caught Colleen’s attention.

I could watch these two devils all day and never tire of them! #YR 👿👿👍👍 pic.twitter.com/GBpt8zEizf — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) November 20, 2024

The Young and the Restless star Colleen Zenk shuts down troll

Despite most responses to the X being nothing but love for having Colleen back on the hit soap, one troll dropped in to throw shade at her. When the hater declared the actress hadn’t aged well, she hit back at the user.

“Hi. 2 rounds of oral cancer (google at http://ocf.org) and no plastic surgery or Botox. Thank you. I’m 71. How are you?” she wrote.

Pic credit: @KingMinos777/X

One fan came to Colleen’s defense, telling her she’s beautiful because she is and to not listen to the troll.

“You know, I have learned never to listen to the haters. But… the fans have no clue what real life is for the actors who work 52 weeks a year to bring entertainment into their lives. It ain’t all posh and pretty…,” Colleen expressed.

Pic credit: @KingMinos777/X

Colleen Zenk was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2007 while appearing as Barbara Ryan on As the World Turns. The actress has been an advocate for the disease since she was diagnosed, forming a partnership with the Oral Cancer Foundation.

Earlier this year, Colleen shared on The Locker Room how people comment on her looks, accusing her of having plastic surgery. Colleen explained she likes her face and doesn’t want to erase her history. She added that when you have to have surgery for oral cancer, one doesn’t choose to do it for elective purposes.

What’s next for Jordan on Y&R?

After the short week for the Thanksgiving holiday, The Young and the Restless brought Jordan back to the forefront. In true Jordan fashion, she’s been lurking around Genoa City in one of her infamous disguises.

Now that Claire (Hayley Erin) has gotten a glimpse of disguised Jordan, we have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before something happens to Claire.

Although it seems like ruining Sharon’s (Sharon Case) life is the number one priority on Ian and Jordan’s to-do list.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, head writer Josh Griffith promised that 2024 will go out with a bang. We have a feeling Ian and Jordan will play a huge part in the drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.