Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s warning, missing Tessa, and Ian’s dangerous game

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things are coming to a head in Genoa City.

February sweeps are on the horizon, but Y&R has recently given fans plenty of action.

This week, Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) fate was revealed in a way we did not expect.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap reveals Jordan may be gone, but the danger is far from over.

Ian (Ray Wise) remains on the loose.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The footage teases his next moves involving the Newman family.

Ian faces off with Victor and his family

Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t thrilled that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Claire (Hayley Erin) went rogue to take down Jordan.

The mustache lashes out at his daughter and granddaughter, who think all the danger is over. Victor has a stern warning for his family regarding the looming danger and is right to do so.

Ian shows up at Nikki and Victor’s house with a gun in hand, making demands. The smug look on Victor’s face lets us know Ian has fallen into his trap, not the other way around.

With Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victor looking on, Ian screams for Nikki to come watch. Ian has a plan for the three men and wants Nikki to have a front-row seat.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things do not go as Ian planned at the Newman ranch, and the evil villain ends up dead.

Who will be the one to turn the gun on Ian?

Where is Tessa?

Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) had a horrible fight this week over Ian, of all people. As Monsters and Critics reported, Y&R fans sounded off on Tessa’s behavior.

Well, it seems the fight will be the least of Mariah’s worries as Tessa and baby Aria go missing. A distraught Mariah returns to Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house freaking out that her wife and daughter are gone.

When Nick presses Mariah for more information, Mariah breaks down, sharing that she can’t reach Tessa and that her family is nowhere to be found.

Could this be part of Ian’s revenge plan, or did Tessa simply up and leave Mariah?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap, so make sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.