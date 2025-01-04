Young and the Restless spoilers: Time is running out for Sharon, Nikki’s nightmare, and Nate meets his brother

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal bombshells are dropping all over the hit CBS soap.

February sweeps are on the horizon, and Y&R is gearing up for the pivotal month.

However, the drama won’t be on the back burner until then.

In fact, news of Ian (Ray Wise) being a free man has a ripple effect in Genoa City.

Speaking of ripple effects, Ian doesn’t take Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) threat of going rogue seriously, but that’s precisely what she does.

The latest preview video gives fans a look at those two things and Nate’s (Sean Dominic) first encounter with his new brother.

Ian and Jordan bring the terror to Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) faces off with Ian (Ray Wise). Victor isn’t here for Ian hanging around his family, or in Genoa City at all.

Even though he doesn’t want Ian around, Victor lures him to the ranch, which is an interesting choice. In true soap fashion, as Victor hashes it out with Ian, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) walks in on them.

Nikki’s terrified to see Ian in her living room, and he enjoys seeing her freak out.

Meanwhile, Jordan finds a new hiding spot for Sharon (Sharon Case), who looks worse for the wear. A knocked-out Sharon is tied to some pipes in the new location, and all signs seem to point to Jordan disobeying Ian’s orders.

Ian told her his plans for Sharon this week, but based on the video, Jordan goes rogue.

Could it be the new evil alliance is already crumbling? It’s doubtful, but they are definitely in for a rough time now that Jordan isn’t following Ian’s rules.

Nate meets his new brother

Out in Los Angeles, Nate takes a meeting with his brother Damian (Nathan Owens). Nate doesn’t reveal the real meaning behind the meeting or his true identity.

Instead, Damian thinks he’s having a business meeting with Nate. The footage doesn’t show Nate giving anything away that they are brothers.

Nate simply keeps the business ruse going. However, that can’t last long and likely won’t end well when the truth comes out.

This story will gain traction ahead of February sweeps as the rumor mill heats up that Damian might become the new man in Lily’s (Christel Khalil) life.

Nathan Owens premieres as Damian on Wednesday, January 8.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.