Young and the Restless spoilers: Tessa’s in danger, Danny surprises Cricket, and a Newman toast

As 2025 rolls into Genoa City, so does trouble.

Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) have been slinking around every corner for weeks.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations are in full force as families and loved ones gather to say goodbye to 2024.

There is still plenty of drama happening, though.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is still believed to have killed Heather (Vail Bloom), but viewers know it wasn’t her. Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are trying to figure things out while Victor (Eric Braeden) meddles.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect from The Young and the Restless.

Victor offers a Newman toast

At the Newman Ranch, Victor gathers with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Claire (Hayley Erin). He offers hope for the best year for all Newmans, “near and far.”

Adam will be moving to the Newman property after the new year and is trying to get Chelsea to move with him. Connor (Judah Mackey) admitted he would love to live on the property with his grandfather’s help.

However, the Newmans must stay vigilant because Jordan is back on the loose, and Claire has already nearly recognized her.

Ian and Tessa

Ian is a loose cannon. There is no telling what his next move will be, but revenge is important, especially after Mariah (Camryn Grimes) was ripped away from him.

Sharon has always been his target, but this time, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) seemingly fell into his lap. The two have been talking, but she has no idea he is the man who raised Mariah after she was stolen at birth.

The Young and the Restless preview video shows Tessa stumbling outside, revealing she can’t breathe as she lands in Ian’s arms. His next move is unclear, but don’t expect him to pass up this opportunity.

Danny surprises Cricket

Danny (Michael Damian) has been on tour for several months, and Cricket (Lauralee Bell) was with him for most of it.

She returned home to Genoa City, and he promised he would try to make it home to spend New Year’s Eve with her. Things began to look bleak, and she seemingly believed he would miss the chance.

However, Danny arrives in time and sneaks up being Cricket, surprising her and making the special night a success.

At least one couple will be happy to ring in the new year without drama, while others are still reeling from bad decisions they made.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.