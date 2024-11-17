Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan and Ian celebrate, Summer and Daniel’s nightmare, and Elena returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that November sweeps are barreling right along on the hit CBS soap.

Sweeps month has not disappointed, thanks to the 13,000th episode of Y&R.

This week, the special episode shook things up in Genoa City.

The aftermath will be felt for weeks to come and possibly well into the New Year.

Danger lurks on so many levels, not just from Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk), who have returned to cause maximum damage to their enemies.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama teases their danger and lives that are forever changed after one fateful night.

Danger and fear take over Genoa City

In the footage, Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) reel from Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) accident. More questions than answers are coming, adding to their fear for their mother.

Y&R fans get their first glimpse of just how bad things are for Phyllis. After being MIA for well over a year, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is back on the canvas. The doc reveals there’s not much that can be done but watch and wait.

The video doesn’t reveal what’s wrong exactly, but Elena, Daniel, and Summer’s expressions make it clear that Phyllis is not in great shape.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Ian take time to relish in their latest achievement, causing Phyllis’ accident. They toast with a glass of wine while giving off evil laughs, which means their enemies are in serious trouble.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon’s next on their hit list, which means Sharon’s in much more danger than she realizes.

Diane questions Victor

We did not have Victor (Eric Braeden) handing Glissade to Diane (Susan Walters) on our bingo card. It happened, though, and the preview video hints things are not as they seem.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane finally told Kyle (Michael Mealor) that their split was simply a ploy to get him away from the mustache. In the footage, Victor informs Diane that the papers giving her Glissade have been sent to her.

It should come as no surprise that Diane questions him because the move is very unlike Victor. The smirk on his face adds fuel to the fire that Victor is up to something.

Be sure to tune in to find out if Phyllis makes it and what Victor really has in store for Jack and Diane.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.