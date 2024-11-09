Young and the Restless spoilers: Jill has a warning for Victor, Ashley comes home, and Devon’s family reunion

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a happy occasion is plagued with good old-fashioned soap drama.

November sweeps are here, as is the 13,000th episode of Y&R.

This week, Victor (Eric Braeden) unveiled the newly rebuilt original Newman family home.

The mustache gathered his entire family after surprising Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) with his grand gesture.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) learned the home was where their upcoming wedding would take place.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking of their wedding, it brings back some fan favorites, and one of them is ready to kick a** and take names.

Jill and Ashley are back in Genoa City

It seems like forever since Y&R fans have seen Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jill (Jess Walton) in Genoa City. That all changes thanks to Dabby’s wedding, and the latest preview video for the hit CBS soap gives us a first look at them back in action.

Ashley relishes in being back home after all she went through with her mental health struggles. Before walking into the Abbott mansion, Ashley shares a touching moment with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Meanwhile, Jill isn’t having a touchy-feely moment when she makes a pit stop at Newman Enterprises to chat with Victor. Jill is onto the mustache and warns him about messing with her company.

It’s amazing to see Jill and Victor on screen, and we can’t wait to see them battle it out over Chancellor-Abbott.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor isn’t the only one facing Jill’s wrath. Billy (Jason Thomspon) is put in the hot seat by his mother as she vows to clean up the mess he made yet again.

Devon’s happy reunion

Other familiar faces showing up for Devon and Abby’s wedding include his birth mom, Yolanda (Chene Lawson), and his half-sister, Ana (Loren Lott). The two women surprise Devon at GAC when he’s having some family bonding with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Oh yes, Devon is happy as can be ahead of his wedding. Too bad it won’t last. When speaking about what the 13,000th episode of Y&R meant to him, Bryton revealed fans can expect a big shock at the wedding.

We know the guests will be surprised at the location, but we are pretty sure that’s not what Bryton discussed in the footage.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out about the big wedding shocker and its impact on Genoa City’s good people.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.