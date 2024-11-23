Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack defends Diane, Amy confronts Nate, and a Newman Thanksgiving

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that November sweeps are ending after a crazy month in Genoa City.

Thanksgiving is happening in real life and Genoa City, meaning the hit CBS soap will be preempted.

Y&R won’t air on Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving, because CBS is airing the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

The Young and the Restless fans will have a long weekend because the show won’t air on Friday, November 29, because CBS is covering college football.

Only three new episodes will air for the final week of November sweeps.

The latest preview video has given Y&R fans a glimpse of what’s going down on the hit daytime drama.

Genoa City celebrates Thanksgiving

The Newman family, or some of them, come together to celebrate the holiday at the newly rebuilt family home. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gives a very emotional speech about family and blessings with Victor (Eric Braeden) by her side.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is there with Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Claire (Hayley Erin), while Adam (Mark Grossman) has Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) next to him. Nick (Joshua Morrow) sits in the middle as the group gives Nikki their undivided attention.

Meanwhile, things are a bit more tense in the Abbott household. When Diane (Susan Walters) arrives, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) goes into overprotective sister mode as Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins) watch.

After Ashley threatens to throw Diane out of the house, Jack shocks his sisters by putting his arm around her. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Diane and Jack set the record straight on their alleged split, and now we know it seems to happen on Thanksgiving.

Nate talks to Amy

There’s been so much going on in Genoa City with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). However, we are about to get back to Nate (Sean Dominic) and his new mystery brother.

Amy (Valarie Pettiford) has another heart-to-heart at his place. It turns out Amy is staying with Nate, and she feels that may be impacting his decision about finding Damien. Nate is put on the spot about whether he has made up his mind to help Amy or not.

It’s a short but eventful week in Genoa City. Now that we know Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) are back in town, Y&R fans should expect them to bring chaos as the hit CBS soap gears up for the holiday season.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.