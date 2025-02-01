Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack angers Victor, Daniel questions Billy, and Nate comes clean

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal February sweeps bring change to Genoa City.

After several weeks of jaw-dropping moments, the hit CBS soap is switching up its storylines.

Jordan (Colleen Zenk) met her maker this week, leaving the Newman family feeling safe and secure.

Y&R viewers know that Ian (Ray Wise) isn’t dead, but the Newmans don’t, so they relish the victory.

What happens next with Ian remains to be seen, but the evil villain seems to be on the back burner for now.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama teases the arrival of sweeps months, which means a shift in the landscape, and it’s boring.

Crossing lines and compelling confessions hit Y&R

It doesn’t take much to get on Victor’s (Eric Braeden) bad side. Jack (Peter Bergman) seems to be there permanently after the lengths he took to help Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) get back on the wagon.

Although Victor briefly shifted his focus amid the Ian and Jordan drama, things are back to normal for the mustache. When Jack arrives at the ranch to check on Nikki, Victor lets him have it.

Meanwhile, Damien (Nathan Owens) arrives in Genoa City to meet with Nate (Sean Dominic). We see Damien wanting more information on the business deal in the footage.

Nate, though, wants to set the record straight. All signs point to Nate revealing all to Damien, including that they are brothers and his connection to Amy (Valarie Pettiford).

A new alliance leads to questions on Y&R

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) wants to start a new chapter in his life. On a personal level, he and Sally (Courtney Hope) are all loved up.

Billy turns his focus to business, enlisting Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) to go on this new journey with him. It should surprise no one that Daniel is leery of Billy’s motives.

While Daniel puts Billy in the hot seat, Phyllis is all gung-ho for the venture and partnership. The fiery redhead is confident they can make their mark together.

We all know Phyllis will definitely team up with Billy, but will Daniel join them?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap. Be sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment of juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.